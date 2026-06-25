The apprenticeships tipped for a rate rise

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Business administration, accountancy and carpentry could be among apprenticeships in scope for funding band uplifts, FE Week analysis suggests. Skills minister Jacqui Smith this week commissioned Skills England to provide urgent advice on which apprenticeship standards most used by under-25s are not funded at a “sufficient” level to incentivise take-up among training providers and employers. And she admitted that six of the top 20 standards used by young people had never received a funding increase since their launch. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.