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26 June 2026

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The apprenticeships tipped for a rate rise

FE Week reveals the standards most likely to get extra cash as Smith intervenes

Billy Camden

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Business administration, accountancy and carpentry could be among apprenticeships in scope for funding band uplifts, FE Week analysis suggests.

Skills minister Jacqui Smith this week commissioned Skills England to provide urgent advice on which apprenticeship standards most used by under-25s are not funded at a “sufficient” level to incentivise take-up among training providers and employers.

And she admitted that six of the top 20 standards used by young people had never received a funding increase since their launch.

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