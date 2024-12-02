Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
T Levels

T Levels are transforming access to the financial sector

We're marking T Levels Week by showcasing their benefits to students, parents and other employers

We're marking T Levels Week by showcasing their benefits to students, parents and other employers

John Banks

T Levels and apprenticeships manager, Lloyds Banking Group

2 Dec 2024, 11:04

facebook linkedin
See discussion

I consider myself lucky to go to work each day and have the opportunity to support the next generation of inspirational young people looking to enter our industry. As we mark T Levels Week, it’s right to acknowledge how, even in their infancy, this new qualification is already helping to broaden access to rewarding and well-paid jobs.

It’s well known that financial services is an attractive and highly sought-after career option for many. However, pathways into the sector are not always accessible for all, which is why supporting T Levels is such an important venture.

Lloyds has been proud to support T Levels since 2022, when we offered our first six industry placements. Though at first there was some apprehension internally about providing T Level industry placements, for example around safeguarding responsibilities for young people, any concerns we had were quickly allayed, and we’ve worked closely with our college partners to design our placements so that students feel supported all the way through their journey.

Our support for T Levels has since grown to offering 70 placements in 2023 and over 100 this year. As well as helping us recruit from a wider pool of talent, supporting T Levels is also helping us welcome more people from diverse backgrounds into the sector. Sixty per cent of those undertaking a placement with us come from Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic backgrounds.

As well as providing great opportunities for students, their work with us has also delivered real benefits to the business. The T Level students working with us have for example helped to design new web pages, create new dashboards and even develop a chatbot that is still in use today. We’ve even been recognised externally by winning T Level employer of the year at the National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards.

Above all else, providing industry placements has helped us create a real affinity with the next generation of those interested in working in financial services in the communities where we operate.

The access to talent placements provide is at the heart of our recruitment strategy

I am proud of the fact that we have offered an apprenticeship role to half of those who have undertaken an industry placement with us and completed their T Level. The access to talent that hosting T Level placements provides is now at the heart of our recruitment strategy.

As we look back on the success of the placements since 2022 and the benefits these have delivered, we have two key priorities during this year’s T Levels Week.

First, we will be using our own social media channels to share as many stories as possible of those who have completed their placement with us, to show other young people that this could be an opportunity for them in years to come.

Second, and reflecting the fact that parents are key to informing their children’s post-16 education choices, we will be hosting a series of webinars with our college partners to showcase to parents and guardians what T Levels are, how they could provide a pathway into employment for their child, and the industry placements offered by Lloyds.

Alongside the efforts of fellow T Level advocates, we hope that this will open the eyes of even more people to the benefits that studying this game-changing qualification can offer.

So my message to fellow employers in financial services this T Levels Week is a simple one: if you’re considering offering a T Level placement, don’t wait any longer before taking the plunge.

There may be some initial challenges, but the benefits both to the young people you work with and to your organisation will be significant. And as Lloyds’s experience shows, aall of this can be realised in just a short period of time.

Latest education roles from

Recruitment Assistant

Recruitment Assistant

MidKent College

View job
Lecturer – Art & Design

Lecturer – Art & Design

South Thames College

View job
Progress Coordinator

Progress Coordinator

Kingston College

View job
Chair of Governors at Parrs Wood High School (part of The Greater Manchester Education Trust)

Chair of Governors at Parrs Wood High School (part of The Greater Manchester Education Trust)

Satis Education

View job
0.6 Lecturer in Environmental Conservation

0.6 Lecturer in Environmental Conservation

Capel Manor College

View job
Learning Support Assistant

Learning Support Assistant

Ark Castledown Primary Academy

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The days of blaming funding rules for ALS claw-back are long gone

Industry experts discuss why providers must act now for the betterment of student success and stop hiding behind the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Active IQ: Shaping the Future of the Active Leisure Sector with 11 New Qualifications

In the ever-evolving landscape of Further Education (FE), particularly in sectors requiring highly skilled, certified professionals, certainty is crucial....

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

More from this theme

T Levels

DfE told to abolish ‘overwhelmingly negative’ T Level transition course

Think tank says foundation year is ‘failing’ in main aim – promoting progression to T Levels

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, T Levels

BGT’s Alesha’s singing the praises of ‘game changing’ T Levels

The philanthropist-funded campaign hopes to boost parents' confidence in the new qualification

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, T Levels

Just over half of T Level students satisfied with course, DfE survey reveals

Most common reasons for apprentice dropouts and levels of OTJ compliance also revealed

Josh Mellor

Skills reform, T Levels

Wave 3 T Level contracts set to more than double in value

Government continues to respond to affordability concerns from awarding bodies

Shane Chowen

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *