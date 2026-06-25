T Levels are helping build NHS workforce pipeline

The main reason the previous government introduced T Levels was to provide young people with the necessary technical knowledge and experience to step into a career in their chosen industry, either through direct employment or via a higher apprenticeship or an undergraduate degree.

Are they delivering this objective? Recent research I have undertaken at King’s Business School (KBS), supported and funded by the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, suggests that for the healthcare sector at least, they are.

The NHS is the country’s largest employer and has long experienced workforce shortages. Currently, there are 100,000 unfilled posts. The research, which looked at 20 NHS employers in England who have hosted (or plan to host) industry placements for students studying on the T Level in Health, showed how T Levels can address this workforce gap.