Home
Colleges, Strikes

Strikewatch: The colleges with staff on the picket line in 2023

Union members' fight for fair pay continues

Union members' fight for fair pay continues

11 May 2023, 14:58

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Strikes are hitting colleges up and down the country this year as staff continue to fight for fair pay and better working conditions.

Here’s all the action that has been announced so far in 2023.

January

NamePay offerStrike days
Sparsholt College£850 consolidated rise + one off £4504
Sheffield College2.5%4

February

NamePay offerStrike days
Havant and South Downs College3% + one off £4002

March

NamePay offerStrike days
City College NorwichUp to 5.1%2

April

NamePay offerStrike days
Havant and South Downs College3% + one off £4002
Newham Sixth Form CollegeWorking conditions dispute30

May

NamePay offerStrike days
Darlington College3%2
Bradford College3.2%14
City College NorwichUp to 5.1%2
Kirklees College1%4
Barnet & Southgate College2.5%3

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *