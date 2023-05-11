Strikewatch: The colleges with staff on the picket line in 2023
Union members' fight for fair pay continues
Strikes are hitting colleges up and down the country this year as staff continue to fight for fair pay and better working conditions.
Here’s all the action that has been announced so far in 2023.
January
|Name
|Pay offer
|Strike days
|Sparsholt College
|£850 consolidated rise + one off £450
|4
|Sheffield College
|2.5%
|4
February
|Name
|Pay offer
|Strike days
|Havant and South Downs College
|3% + one off £400
|2
March
|Name
|Pay offer
|Strike days
|City College Norwich
|Up to 5.1%
|2
April
|Name
|Pay offer
|Strike days
|Havant and South Downs College
|3% + one off £400
|2
|Newham Sixth Form College
|Working conditions dispute
|30
May
|Name
|Pay offer
|Strike days
|Darlington College
|3%
|2
|Bradford College
|3.2%
|14
|City College Norwich
|Up to 5.1%
|2
|Kirklees College
|1%
|4
|Barnet & Southgate College
|2.5%
|3
