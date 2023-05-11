Strikes are hitting colleges up and down the country this year as staff continue to fight for fair pay and better working conditions.

Here’s all the action that has been announced so far in 2023.

January

Name Pay offer Strike days Sparsholt College £850 consolidated rise + one off £450 4 Sheffield College 2.5% 4

February

Name Pay offer Strike days Havant and South Downs College 3% + one off £400 2

March

Name Pay offer Strike days City College Norwich Up to 5.1% 2

April

Name Pay offer Strike days Havant and South Downs College 3% + one off £400 2 Newham Sixth Form College Working conditions dispute 30

May