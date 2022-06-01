Home Latest news from FE Week
Apprenticeships

SME cap on apprenticeship starts reset again to 0

The decision follows mounting pressure from the sector

The decision follows mounting pressure from the sector

1 Jun 2022, 15:19

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The cap on apprenticeship starts for small and medium-sized employers has been reset to zero again following pressure from the sector.

From today any non-levy paying business can start up to 10 new apprentices regardless of the number they currently employ. The cap will then be kept under review.

The decision, announced this afternoon by the Education and Skills Funding Agency, comes weeks after an FE Week investigation revealed how SMEs were being forced to turn apprentices away after reaching the previous 10 starts limit that had been in place since April 1, 2021.

An ESFA update said: “This reset will give employers who do not pay the levy greater certainty over their recruitment plans for the year ahead. It is made in recognition of the important role that SMEs play in creating apprenticeship opportunities, particularly for younger people and those in disadvantaged areas.”

Any reservations made before June 1, 2022 will not be affected and will not count against the new reservation levels from this date, the agency added.

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

New DfE employer and apprentice surveys reveal reasons behind huge drop-out rate

Complex and wide ranging contributers to withdrawals found by researchers

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

ESFA ditches 20% off-the-job requirement as part of 2022/23 apprenticeship funding rule changes

The government has ditched its controversial 20 per cent requirement for off-the-job training in apprenticeships and replaced it with...

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Apprentice pay: ‘£4.81 an hour isn’t enough to live on. It’s crippling.’￼

Low-paid apprenticeships are becoming 'unaffordable' for learners and are contributing to low take-up, according to providers.

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships

Winners of inaugural apprenticeship assessment awards revealed

Federation of Awarding Bodies chief executive Tom Bewick said the awards marked a “crucial point” when the majority of...

Will Nott

Apprenticeships
development

CMI earns record turnover as management apprenticeships soar despite pandemic

End-point assessment 'is now a significant contributor to income' for the charity

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

ESFA buckles to sector pressure on ‘unfair’ apprenticeship drop-out rule

A threshold for withdrawals that triggers 'enhanced monitoring' has been significantly increased

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.