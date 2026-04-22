Skills England bosses quizzed by MPs

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Welcome to FE Week‘s live blog from a work and pensions committee session on the work of Skills England. The session will begin at around 09.30am. This is a one-off evidence session, so it isn’t attached to a specific inquiry.

Appearing before MPs will be Phil Smith, chair, Tessa Griffiths, co-chief executive, and Gemma Marsh, deputy chief executive.