Skip to content
23 April 2026

Skills England bosses quizzed by MPs

Live updates as Skills England leaders grilled by DWP select committee

Shane Chowen

More from this author
1 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

Welcome to FE Week‘s live blog from a work and pensions committee session on the work of Skills England. The session will begin at around 09.30am. This is a one-off evidence session, so it isn’t attached to a specific inquiry.

Appearing before MPs will be Phil Smith, chair, Tessa Griffiths, co-chief executive, and Gemma Marsh, deputy chief executive.

 

 

Share

Explore more on these topics

Skills reform

No Comments

More from this topic

Don’t scrap industry-prized diploma, pleads BRIT School boss

Cuts to qualifications equivalent to three A Levels could force students to study outside school and college
6d | Colleges

DfE gives 3-year commitment to looked-after children

Pupil premium plus post-16 to receive £41.5 million over three years
3w | Skills reform

Recent articles in news

Waltham Forest College names Jane Button as next principal
14h | Colleges

Ofqual issues first ‘rebuke’ of exam board over ‘serious failures’
20h | Awarding

Revealed: Funding rates and delivery hours for apprenticeship units
1d | Apprenticeships

Novus selected again to deliver West Midlands prison education
2d | Prison education

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2w Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2w Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
3w FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
3w FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Education questions April 2026: Live blog

2d

Long Read

‘Heartbreaking’: How colleges are forced to turn away students as demand outstrips space

6d | Colleges

CEO faces ruin after fighting directors’ bonus plan

6d | Awarding

Exclusive

Death sentence for jails’ work-programme expansion

6d | Prison education

Don’t scrap industry-prized diploma, pleads BRIT School boss

6d | Colleges