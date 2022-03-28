Skills Bill: Government ‘compromises’ on careers but no delay to BTEC defunding

A concession on rules for careers guidance in schools but government rejects delayed BTEC defunding in skills bill final stages.

A concession on rules for careers guidance in schools but government rejects delayed BTEC defunding in skills bill final stages.

Moves to withdraw funding from level 3 qualifications that overlap with T Levels will continue as planned as the government sees off another attempt through the skills bill to force a delay.

An amendment to the skills and post-16 education bill, which would have prevented the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) from withdrawing funding for level 3 qualifications for at least three years, had achieved a majority in the House of Lords just last week. However the government was able to use its majority in the House of Commons this evening to remove it from the bill.

James Kewin, deputy chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association and a leading figure in the #ProtectStudentChoice campaign, said the government has “passed up a golden opportunity to adopt an evidence-based approach to qualification reform”.

“No destinations data is currently available for either reformed level 3 BTEC qualifications (as they have not been in operation long enough), or for T levels (as no student has yet completed one),” Kewin told FE Week.

“A delay to the defunding timetable would have given ministers time to consider the evidence on both groups of qualifications before making far reaching, potentially irreversible, decisions about the funding of Level 3 BTECs.”

On careers guidance, MPs unanimously supported a government-backed amendment to double the number of mandatory encounters that schools pupils have with providers of technical education and apprenticeships in the bill.

Members of the House of Lords, opposition MPs and prominent Conservative MP Robert Halfon have been making the case for months that the government’s original proposal of three mandatory encounters wasn’t good enough.

In fact, Halfon recently proposed that the government should insist on nine encounters over a pupil’s secondary school education.

Following this pressure, the government has now changed its own bill and settled on mandating six encounters in the wording of the bill.

Speaking from the dispatch box, the skills minister Alex Burghart said the skills bill will “boost productivity and level up our country”.

On the careers backtrack, Burghart said the government’s new position “should help ensure that young people meet a greater breadth of providers and crucially should prevent schools from simply arranging one provider meeting and turning down all other providers”.

“The underpinning statutory guidance will include details of the full range of providers that we’d expect all pupils to have the opportunity to meet during their time at secondary school,” he said.

Labour’s shadow skills minister Toby Perkins attacked the government’s handling of last week’s spring statement in speech.

“We should remember that in last week’s statement, the chancellor referred to reviewing the apprentice levy and other taxes. And by Friday, he was forced to deny the fact that there was going to be any review of the apprenticeship levy or system at all. What a mess.”

Perkins also made reference to previous attempts at changing the skills bill that have been unsuccessful over the course of its passage through parliament, including on providing a role for local providers in development local skills improvement plans and on reforms to universal credit eligibility.

“A transformative skills bill would have ensured that all the relevant bodies were around the table directing local skills funding. It would also recognise that if universal credit is really going to be a bridge from the dole to a rewarding career, then people need to be able to invest in themselves,” Perkins said.

The Lords now have to agree with the two changes the Commons made to the bill this evening.

It’s not yet clear whether there is appetite to continue to press the issue of level three defunding.