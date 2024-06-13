Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges, Ofsted

Second ‘outstanding’ for Cheshire college

Inspectors said teachers and leaders were “passionate” about providing life-changing opportunities for young people and adults

Inspectors said teachers and leaders were “passionate” about providing life-changing opportunities for young people and adults

13 Jun 2024, 17:32

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A Cheshire college has been rated ‘outstanding’ for the second time in four years for its “culture of continuous improvement”. 

Ofsted gave Riverside College in Widnes the highest rating following an inspection in April. Its report was published this week. 

Inspectors praised college leaders for their “highly effective quality assurance” processes for monitoring and improving teaching. 

Teachers used assessment “incisively” to adapt their teaching, check learners’ progress and provide “high-quality developmental feedback”. 

The college teaches more than 3,600 young students, more than 2,000 adults and about 450 apprentices. It was formed in 2006 following the merger of Halton College and Widnes and Runcorn Sixth Form College. 

It was rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas of effectiveness except provision for learners with high needs, which was rated ‘good’. 

This follows a 2020 inspection that also praised the college’s “culture of relentless self-improvement”. 

Principal Mary Murphy said the college was “overjoyed”.

“This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our exceptional staff and students. 

“I am immensely proud of our college community for their pursuit of excellence and for consistently upholding the high standards that have once again been recognised by Ofsted.” 

Inspectors said teachers and leaders were “passionate” about providing life-changing opportunities for young people and adults, many of whom came from disadvantaged backgrounds. 

Teachers were also rated as “highly qualified” and commended for putting a “great deal of thought” into their work. 

Inspectors also reported “extremely positive attitudes” from students, who felt “valued and respected”, “highly motivated” and had high attendance levels. 

The college was also praised for improving the attendance of its apprentices when staff noticed that “a few” had been leaving some programmes early. 

On the question of the college meeting local skills needs, inspectors found “highly effective partnerships” with stakeholders. 

The college had undertaken “extensive research” to identify local needs, particularly in the north west’s emerging hydrogen industry. 

It also worked with employers in the welding and construction sectors. 

Latest education roles from

Engineering Technician / Instructor

Engineering Technician / Instructor

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Lecturer in Foundation Studies

Lecturer in Foundation Studies

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Cover Supervisor

Cover Supervisor

Shireland Collegiate Academy

View job
Lecturer B – Mechanical and Maintenance Engineering

Lecturer B – Mechanical and Maintenance Engineering

Bolton College

View job
Estates Assistant 2

Estates Assistant 2

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Apprentice Development Leader

Apprentice Development Leader

GP Strategies

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A new chapter in education protection!

Gallagher is a specialist in the Further Education sector, working with over 75% of Further Education colleges in the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Pearson is planting the seed for sustainability talent with new HTQ

Sustainability is rapidly becoming a key organisational goal for many businesses looking to make a difference in society, the...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

City of Wolverhampton College announces new principal after financial turnaround

Comes shortly after the college exited long-running government intervention

Josh Mellor

Colleges

Students volunteer to support their local communities

Colleges took part in loneliness and local sports initiatives as part of volunteers’ week

Anviksha Patel

Colleges
Exclusive

Squeezed margins could put more colleges on government notice  

AoC's finance guru explains why cash is up but proportion of healthy EBITDAs is down

Billy Camden

Colleges

Sandwell College announces new principal after eight-month delay

This is latest announcement held up by DfE and Treasury approval of principal salaries

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *