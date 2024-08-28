Piecemeal reform of the resit policy is not enough. The new government must deliver wholesale change to a more progressive system

At any level within the sector, there are very few who will defend the GCSE resit system. In fact, the majority would argue it is damaging to students and a logistical nightmare to organise. It is clear this model has and continues to fail our students.

This year, 133,411 students re-sat their English and maths GCSEs. That is over 30,000 more students than the previous year. Only 17 per cent of students achieve a grade 4 or above in English and 15 per cent in maths in FE.

To understand the problem we must start in our schools. There is clearly a crisis in the teaching of maths and English (and some would argue in the school system itself). This year, almost one-third of school students failed to achieve a grade 4 in maths and English.

We can continue the previous pattern and blame teachers, parents, students or the long-lasting impact of Covid. But if we do, we will not arrive at the root cause of why so many fail to achieve a grade 4 in English and maths.

Regressive reforms

In 2010, then-secretary of state for education Michael Gove made some of the most far-reaching ‘reforms’ to education in a generation. Doing so, he chillingly spoke about the ‘tyranny of contextualised learning’.

Four years after rolling out these changes, speaking at the 2014 Education Reform Summit, he boasted about how successful they had been. “We all share a moral purpose,” he said, “liberating individuals from ignorance, democratising access to knowledge, making opportunity more equal, giving every child an equal chance to succeed.”

Yet on every one of these indicators, young peoples’ experience of education has worsened.

Gove’s reforms were not new, modern or progressive. They were a throwback to the 19th century utilitarian education system, with rote learning was at its heart and all assessment through exams. They produced a narrow exam factory approach to English and maths which has failed young people.

Some within the leadership of the education sectors raised an eyebrow or two. There was huffing and puffing, but no one challenged these obviously destructive changes.

The change we need

We now have a new Labour government which is promising to review the compulsory GCSE resit system. But if, at long last, is going to be scrapped, we need to also look at the nature of English and maths qualifications.

We must move on from the sterile binary debate between functional skills and GCSEs, and design a qualification that allows young people to develop their critical thinking skills. Exam-based assessments must be replaced with a far more liberating project-based learning approach to English and maths.

While the impact of lockdown can still be felt, poverty is a far greater barrier to young people and adults’ ability to learn. This is why the debate around scrapping the two-child benefit cap is an educational issue as well.

Therefore, alongside a genuine reform of current qualifications, we need significant funding into our support services such as additional learning services (ALS). These have disgracefully been decimated over the past decade or more. Without this, any new reforms will not be able to deliver a better learning experience.

The Association of Colleges has rightly called on the new government to change the re-sit system. But now is not the time for timidity. We must be bold in our approach to genuine progressive reform to the teaching and learning of English and maths. It deserves and needs it.

Compulsion cannot be a part of any new system. Students must be inspired to learn – not forced.