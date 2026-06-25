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26 June 2026

Investigation

School rules are imposed on FE’s errant teachers

A teaching ban regime built for schools is coming to FE with the passing of new legislation. Anviksha Patel reveals how it will work and gauges sector reaction

Anviksha Patel

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FE teachers and trainers are set to be brought into England’s national teacher misconduct regime under reforms expected to pull around 2,000 providers into scope.

Under the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act, which received royal assent in April, powers to permanently ban teachers guilty of serious misdemeanours were extended to staff at FE colleges, independent training providers and special post-16 institutions.

It also means FE settings will have a new “duty to consider” making a referral to the Teacher Regulation Agency (TRA) when a teacher is dismissed for serious misconduct.

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