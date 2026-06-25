School rules are imposed on FE’s errant teachers

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe FE teachers and trainers are set to be brought into England’s national teacher misconduct regime under reforms expected to pull around 2,000 providers into scope. Under the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act, which received royal assent in April, powers to permanently ban teachers guilty of serious misdemeanours were extended to staff at FE colleges, independent training providers and special post-16 institutions. It also means FE settings will have a new “duty to consider” making a referral to the Teacher Regulation Agency (TRA) when a teacher is dismissed for serious misconduct. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.