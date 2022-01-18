Home Latest news from FE Week
Covid-19, Exams

Scheme extended to cover costs of extra invigilators for this term’s vocational exams

Exams invigilator costs can be claimed back by FE centres with high staff absences due to Covid.

Exams invigilator costs can be claimed back by FE centres with high staff absences due to Covid.

18 Jan 2022, 16:12

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Colleges and training providers can claim back the cost of extra invigilators for this term’s vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) exams, the government has said.

An extension to the Department for Education’s exam support service (ESS) has been announced to support colleges, schools and training providers that have been hit particularly hard by staff absences during exam time. 

The scheme was introduced last year but initially just to allow centres to claim back some of the costs of running exams in the autumn for students who opted to resit rather than accept their teacher assessed grades.

This included some reprieve for autumn exam fees, training costs for new invigilators and extra venues.

Some of these costs can still be claimed, such as for VTQ exams taking place this term which are still considered resits for students that received a teacher assessed grade in 2021.

The DfE has now said that they will extend the scheme to cover centres running exams and assessments for VTQs from this month until the end of March, even if they are not part of last year’s autumn series.

Around 300,000 students will be sitting exams that could be eligible under this extension.

However, the extended scheme will only cover the costs of additional invigilators that have been recruited by centres due to staff absence.

DfE staffing attendance data estimated that one in 25 FE college teachers and leaders were off on January 6 because of Covid. Despite this, no major disruption has been reported, with colleges telling FE Week that staffing reallocations and emergency planning was so far proving effective.

To access the exam support service, DfE guidance sets out that centres should “retain evidence of additional invigilation costs” and will expect to see evidence of why extra invigilators were needed. 

More from this theme

Covid-19
Exclusive

Omicron: January exams start smoothly despite staff shortages

Staff are working extra hours, with managers stepping in to help invigilate vocational and technical qualifications

Samantha Booth

Covid-19

Omicron: Return of face coverings in classrooms to help stall surge

New measures for education have been announced to combat Omicron spread and surge in staff absences.

Shane Chowen

Covid-19

Sixth formers could be offered Covid booster jabs

Booster jabs should be rolled out to 16 and 17 year olds, the JCVI has recommended.

Shane Chowen

Covid-19
ofsted

Education recovery in FE: Ofsted reveals key findings from autumn 2021 inspections

Providers' finances have suffered, apprentices have been unable to take exams and staff are facing ever-increasing workloads

Fraser Whieldon

Covid-19, T Levels
ofsted

Covid delays Ofsted’s T Level research

Yet another delay to Ofsted and T Levels

Fraser Whieldon

Colleges, Covid-19

Land-based college handed finance warning as commercial income takes £1m hit

The college received a visit from the FE Commissioner after its financial health dropped to 'inadequate'

Fraser Whieldon

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *