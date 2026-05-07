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8 May 2026

Scheme digs foundations to woo builders into FE

Forging industry partnerships is aim of FE Teacher Industry Exchange programme

Anviksha Patel

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Two million pounds has been pumped into the test phase of a scheme to recruit construction workers as part-time FE college teachers.

Thirteen combined authorities are participating in a pilot for the government’s FE Teacher Industry Exchange Programme (TIE) ahead of its full £20 million rollout set to take place over the next three years.

A “test and learn” phase that runs until July is being staged in devolved areas such as London, York and North Yorkshire, and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

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