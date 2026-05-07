Scheme digs foundations to woo builders into FE

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Two million pounds has been pumped into the test phase of a scheme to recruit construction workers as part-time FE college teachers. Thirteen combined authorities are participating in a pilot for the government’s FE Teacher Industry Exchange Programme (TIE) ahead of its full £20 million rollout set to take place over the next three years. A “test and learn” phase that runs until July is being staged in devolved areas such as London, York and North Yorkshire, and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.