Scheme digs foundations to woo builders into FE

Two million pounds has been pumped into the test phase of a scheme to recruit construction workers as part-time FE college teachers.

Thirteen combined authorities are participating in a pilot for the government’s FE Teacher Industry Exchange Programme (TIE) ahead of its full £20 million rollout set to take place over the next three years.

A “test and learn” phase that runs until July is being staged in devolved areas such as London, York and North Yorkshire, and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.