Revealed: The 99 winners of silver Pearson National Teaching Awards

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College teachers, leaders and curriculum teams are among the 99 winners of silver Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Their names have been revealed to mark national ‘thank a teacher’ day, which sees the nation come together to pay tribute to educators transforming the lives of young people in classrooms, nurseries and colleges every day.

Among the winners is Hull College’s ESOL department for its world-first AI-powered model that has revolutionised access to education for refugees and asylum seekers. The team scooped one of this year’s awards for transformational use of digital technology alongside United Colleges Group’s digital development team and Joe Hopper, an esports tutor at York College.

Seven college teachers and lecturers from across the UK have been recognised in the FE lecturer of the year category. Another five colleges have won silver awards in the further education team of the year.

The silver winners will now make up the shortlist for the gold awards that will be announced later this year.

‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “On thank a teacher day, we stop to appreciate the extraordinary lengths teachers go to, every single day, to inspire the young people in their classrooms.

“I know more than most how great teachers shape young lives. So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your dedication, your commitment and your hunger to help your pupils go on to live better, more fulfilling lives.”

Michael Morpurgo, the former children’s laureate and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom.

“Long before children find their voice, their confidence, or their calling, there is usually a teacher who helped them get there, working patiently and persistently, and often without any recognition at all.”

Pearson UK CEO Sharon Hague said the silver winners “represent the amazing dedication and brilliant work that goes on in classrooms across the country, and we’re delighted to be celebrating them today”.

Further education lecturer of the year – supported by the DfE

Andrea Davies, modern history curriculum leader and A Level history lecturer, Gower College Swansea

Andrew Mallen, performing arts teacher, Croydon College, Croydon

Kim Beveridge, lecturer, New College Lanarkshire – Motherwell Campus

Florence Makinde, lecturer in health and social care, Newham College of Further Education

Belinda Laybourne, science teacher, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Great Yarmouth

Stuart Hide, T Level course leader for design, surveying and planning, Runshaw College, Leyland

Stephen McGreevy, lead business skills manager and principal lecturer, South Eastern Regional College, Bangor (Northern Ireland)

Further education team of the year – supported by the DfE

The SBU Sixth Form health team, SBU Sixth Form, Brixton

The sports department, Bridgwater College

The foundation learning team, Barnsley College

The student experience team, USP College, Benfleet

The fashion team, East Riding College, Beverley

The SERC culinary arts lecturing team, South Eastern Regional College, Bangor (Northern Ireland)

Transformational use of digital technology

Ade Ikoli, creative media and tech literacy lead, Hopewell School (Harmony House), Dagenham

The digital development team, United Colleges Group, London

St. Mary’s Primary School Glenview, Maghera

Westbourne School, Penarth

ESOL Team, Hull College

Joe Hopper, E-sports tutor, York College

SEND and inclusive practice – supported by The Sunday Times

Haringey Learning Partnership, Haringey

Oladisun Majekodunmi, programme lead in foundation learning, Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College

Nic Crossley, CEO, Liberty Academy Trust, Kennington (London)

Alex Thomas, tutor coordinator for the Centre for Learning Disabilities Education and Percussion Orchestra project leader, City Lit, Covent Garden

Clare Mount Specialist Sports College, Wirral

King’s Academy Lord Wilson, Southampton

Outstanding new teacher of the year – supported by The Sunday Times & the DfE

Ella Humphris, early career teacher, St Helena School, Colchester

Antonia Hart, PSHE teacher, Eastbury Community School, Barking

Hayley Harrison, early career teacher, Stockport Academy, Stockport

Lyndsay Venter, year 3 teacher, Chetwynde School, Cumbria

Joseph Saubolle, maths, DT teacher and careers lead, Mulberry Academy Hastings

Teacher of the year in a primary school

Ceris Taylor, class teacher, Westfield Primary School Nursery Class, Berkhamsted

Katherine Prowse, prep school teacher, Bishop’s Stortford College, Hertfordshire

Bethany Gray, year 2 form teacher, Orchard House School, Chiswick

Paola Billingham, assistant headteacher, The Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Primary School, Manchester

Emma Thomas, year 6 teacher, St Mary’s RC Primary School, Manchester

Francessca Robinson, teacher and key stage 1 lead, St Mary’s C of E Primary School, Rochdale

Hannah Franklin-Paines, year 3 class teacher and careers, extracurricular and geography lead, Ark Castledown Primary Academy, Hastings

Laura Wallis, class teacher, Milstead and Frinsted CofE Primary School, Sittingbourne

Louise Kendall, class teacher, Marlborough Primary Academy, Plymouth

Julia Grunill, history lead, Ringstead CofE Primary School, Kettering

Jacob Burns, year 6 teacher, Scotch Orchard Primary School, Lichfield

Teacher of the year in a secondary school

SallyAnn Duis, art teacher and community lead, Crown Hills Community College, Leicester

Melanie Franklin, head of ESOL and IELTS teacher, King’s Ely, Cambridgeshire

James Tuck, head of music, Mayflower High School, Billericay

Shelley McCrory, head of religious studies, Saint Ambrose College, Altrincham

Rachael Robinson, assistant headteacher, Bolton St Catherine’s Academy, Bolton

Jodi Fusaro, English curriculum leader, Chorlton High School, Manchester

Abbey Tune, geography teacher, OneSchool Global UK, Caterham

Amy Payne, dance subject leader, The Whitstable School, Whitstable

Headteacher of the year in a primary school

Andi Silvain, headteacher, School 360, Newham

Hannah Widdison, headteacher, Stanhope Primary School, Greenford

Juliette Lipshaw, headteacher, Sinai Jewish Primary School, Harrow

Jinnie Payne, headteacher, Churchtown Primary School, Southport

Matt Paterson, head teacher, Shears Green Junior School, Gravesend

Sumayya Patel, headteacher, Prince Albert Primary School Nursery Class, Birmingham

Headteacher of the year in a secondary school

Chris Tooley, principal, The Netherhall School, Cambridgeshire

Jonathan Bland, executive headteacher, The Stanway School, Colchester

Ellen Walton, headteacher, Sandbach High School and Sixth Form College

Shaun Fenton, headmaster, Reigate Grammar School, Reigate

Teaching assistant of the year

Lewis Richards, teaching assistant, Haringey Learning Partnership, Haringey

Amanda Donnelly, classroom assistant, St Peter’s Primary School, Belfast

Tracy Papworth-Reynolds, teaching assistant, Ellacombe CofE Academy, Torquay

Hayley Hanson, teaching assistant, Brays School, Birmingham

Rifat Rehman, higher level teaching assistant, Heartlands Academy, Birmingham

Making a difference – primary school of the year

Charles Dickens Primary School, Southwark

Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School, Durham

Christ the King Catholic and CofE Primary School, Macclesfield

Barton Clough Primary School, Manchester

Ark Castledown Primary Academy, Hastings

Malmesbury Primary School, Morden

Making a difference – secondary school of the year – supported by Step into Teaching

The Landau Forte College, Derby

The Forest Gate Community School, Newham

The Oulder Hill Leadership Academy, Rochdale

The Saint George Catholic VA College, Southampton

The Blue Coat CofE School & Music College, Coventry

The Q3 Academy Langley, Oldbury

School or college partnership of the year – supported by Pixl

North Cambridge Academy, Cambridgeshire

Tees Valley Education (PLACE Project), Middlesbrough

Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton Le Willows

The Three Saints Academy Trust, St Ann’s CofE Primary School, Prescot

Imagine the possibilities, Fiveways Special School, Yeovil

Unsung hero of the year

Kerry Westbrook, trust counsellor, HEARTS Academy Trust, Wickford

Leninger Sarkis, artist in residence, Drapers’ Maylands Primary School, Romford

Simon Greenhouse, teacher and wellbeing lead, Brookland Junior School, Barnet

Andrew Peterson, site manager, Thornhill Academy, Sunderland

Sheila Wilding, lead cleaner, Winstanley College, Wigan

Robert Dixon, AV technician, St Margaret’s Academy, Livingston

Early years team of the year – supported by the DfE

Wild Days Lodge Forest Preschool, Mapperley

Willow Primary School and Broadwaters Children’s Centre, Tottenham

Dandelion Education, Norwich

Little Hearts Nursery, Redruth

Church Lane Nursery, Southwick

Ready Generations Nursery, Belong (Cheshire)

Lifetime achievement – supported by the DfE