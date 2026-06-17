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17 June 2026

Revealed: The 99 winners of silver Pearson National Teaching Awards

Teachers, leaders and support staff recognised in annual awards

Freddie Whittaker

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College teachers, leaders and curriculum teams are among the 99 winners of silver Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Their names have been revealed to mark national ‘thank a teacher’ day, which sees the nation come together to pay tribute to educators transforming the lives of young people in classrooms, nurseries and colleges every day.

Among the winners is Hull College’s ESOL department for its world-first AI-powered model that has revolutionised access to education for refugees and asylum seekers. The team scooped one of this year’s awards for transformational use of digital technology alongside United Colleges Group’s digital development team and Joe Hopper, an esports tutor at York College.

Seven college teachers and lecturers from across the UK have been recognised in the FE lecturer of the year category. Another five colleges have won silver awards in the further education team of the year.

The silver winners will now make up the shortlist for the gold awards that will be announced later this year.

‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “On thank a teacher day, we stop to appreciate the extraordinary lengths teachers go to, every single day, to inspire the young people in their classrooms.

“I know more than most how great teachers shape young lives. So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your dedication, your commitment and your hunger to help your pupils go on to live better, more fulfilling lives.”

Michael Morpurgo, the former children’s laureate and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom.

“Long before children find their voice, their confidence, or their calling, there is usually a teacher who helped them get there, working patiently and persistently, and often without any recognition at all.”

Pearson UK CEO Sharon Hague said the silver winners “represent the amazing dedication and brilliant work that goes on in classrooms across the country, and we’re delighted to be celebrating them today”.

Further education lecturer of the year – supported by the DfE

  • Andrea Davies, modern history curriculum leader and A Level history lecturer, Gower College Swansea
  • Andrew Mallen, performing arts teacher, Croydon College, Croydon
  • Kim Beveridge, lecturer, New College Lanarkshire – Motherwell Campus
  • Florence Makinde, lecturer in health and social care, Newham College of Further Education
  • Belinda Laybourne, science teacher, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Great Yarmouth
  • Stuart Hide, T Level course leader for design, surveying and planning, Runshaw College, Leyland
  • Stephen McGreevy, lead business skills manager and principal lecturer, South Eastern Regional College, Bangor (Northern Ireland)

Further education team of the year – supported by the DfE

  • The SBU Sixth Form health team, SBU Sixth Form, Brixton
  • The sports department, Bridgwater College
  • The foundation learning team, Barnsley College
  • The student experience team, USP College, Benfleet
  • The fashion team, East Riding College, Beverley
  • The SERC culinary arts lecturing team, South Eastern Regional College, Bangor (Northern Ireland)

Transformational use of digital technology

  • Ade Ikoli, creative media and tech literacy lead, Hopewell School (Harmony House), Dagenham
  • The digital development team, United Colleges Group, London
  • St. Mary’s Primary School Glenview, Maghera
  • Westbourne School, Penarth
  • ESOL Team, Hull College
  • Joe Hopper, E-sports tutor, York College

SEND and inclusive practice – supported by The Sunday Times

  • Haringey Learning Partnership, Haringey
  • Oladisun Majekodunmi, programme lead in foundation learning, Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College
  • Nic Crossley, CEO, Liberty Academy Trust, Kennington (London)
  • Alex Thomas, tutor coordinator for the Centre for Learning Disabilities Education and Percussion Orchestra project leader, City Lit, Covent Garden
  • Clare Mount Specialist Sports College, Wirral
  • King’s Academy Lord Wilson, Southampton

Outstanding new teacher of the year – supported by The Sunday Times & the DfE 

  • Ella Humphris, early career teacher, St Helena School, Colchester
  • Antonia Hart, PSHE teacher, Eastbury Community School, Barking
  • Hayley Harrison, early career teacher, Stockport Academy, Stockport
  • Lyndsay Venter, year 3 teacher, Chetwynde School, Cumbria
  • Joseph Saubolle, maths, DT teacher and careers lead, Mulberry Academy Hastings

Teacher of the year in a primary school 

  • Ceris Taylor, class teacher, Westfield Primary School Nursery Class, Berkhamsted
  • Katherine Prowse, prep school teacher, Bishop’s Stortford College, Hertfordshire
  • Bethany Gray, year 2 form teacher, Orchard House School, Chiswick
  • Paola Billingham, assistant headteacher, The Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Primary School, Manchester
  • Emma Thomas, year 6 teacher, St Mary’s RC Primary School, Manchester
  • Francessca Robinson, teacher  and key stage 1 lead, St Mary’s C of E Primary School, Rochdale
  • Hannah Franklin-Paines, year 3 class teacher and careers, extracurricular and geography lead, Ark Castledown Primary Academy, Hastings
  • Laura Wallis, class teacher, Milstead and Frinsted CofE Primary School, Sittingbourne
  • Louise Kendall, class teacher, Marlborough Primary Academy, Plymouth
  • Julia Grunill, history lead, Ringstead CofE Primary School, Kettering
  • Jacob Burns, year 6 teacher, Scotch Orchard Primary School, Lichfield

Teacher of the year in a secondary school 

  • SallyAnn Duis, art teacher and community lead, Crown Hills Community College, Leicester
  • Melanie Franklin, head of ESOL and IELTS teacher, King’s Ely, Cambridgeshire
  • James Tuck, head of music, Mayflower High School, Billericay
  • Shelley McCrory, head of religious studies, Saint Ambrose College, Altrincham
  • Rachael Robinson, assistant headteacher, Bolton St Catherine’s Academy, Bolton
  • Jodi Fusaro, English curriculum leader, Chorlton High School, Manchester
  • Abbey Tune, geography teacher, OneSchool Global UK, Caterham
  • Amy Payne, dance subject leader, The Whitstable School, Whitstable

Headteacher of the year in a primary school 

  • Andi Silvain, headteacher, School 360, Newham
  • Hannah Widdison, headteacher, Stanhope Primary School, Greenford
  • Juliette Lipshaw, headteacher, Sinai Jewish Primary School, Harrow
  • Jinnie Payne, headteacher, Churchtown Primary School, Southport
  • Matt Paterson, head teacher, Shears Green Junior School, Gravesend
  • Sumayya Patel, headteacher, Prince Albert Primary School Nursery Class, Birmingham

Headteacher of the year in a secondary school 

  • Chris Tooley, principal, The Netherhall School, Cambridgeshire
  • Jonathan Bland, executive headteacher, The Stanway School, Colchester
  • Ellen Walton, headteacher, Sandbach High School and Sixth Form College
  • Shaun Fenton, headmaster, Reigate Grammar School, Reigate

Teaching assistant of the year

  • Lewis Richards, teaching assistant, Haringey Learning Partnership, Haringey
  • Amanda Donnelly, classroom assistant, St Peter’s Primary School, Belfast
  • Tracy Papworth-Reynolds, teaching assistant, Ellacombe CofE Academy, Torquay
  • Hayley Hanson, teaching assistant, Brays School, Birmingham
  • Rifat Rehman, higher level teaching assistant, Heartlands Academy, Birmingham

Making a difference – primary school of the year 

  • Charles Dickens Primary School, Southwark
  • Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School, Durham
  • Christ the King Catholic and CofE Primary School, Macclesfield
  • Barton Clough Primary School, Manchester
  • Ark Castledown Primary Academy, Hastings
  • Malmesbury Primary School, Morden

Making a difference – secondary school of the year – supported by Step into Teaching

  • The Landau Forte College, Derby
  • The Forest Gate Community School, Newham
  • The Oulder Hill Leadership Academy, Rochdale
  • The Saint George Catholic VA College, Southampton
  • The Blue Coat CofE School & Music College, Coventry
  • The Q3 Academy Langley, Oldbury

School or college partnership of the year – supported by Pixl

  • North Cambridge Academy, Cambridgeshire
  • Tees Valley Education (PLACE Project), Middlesbrough
  • Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton Le Willows
  • The Three Saints Academy Trust, St Ann’s CofE Primary School, Prescot
  • Imagine the possibilities, Fiveways Special School, Yeovil

Unsung hero of the year

  • Kerry Westbrook, trust counsellor, HEARTS Academy Trust, Wickford
  • Leninger Sarkis, artist in residence, Drapers’ Maylands Primary School, Romford
  • Simon Greenhouse, teacher and wellbeing lead, Brookland Junior School, Barnet
  • Andrew Peterson, site manager, Thornhill Academy, Sunderland
  • Sheila Wilding, lead cleaner, Winstanley College, Wigan
  • Robert Dixon, AV technician, St Margaret’s Academy, Livingston

Early years team of the year – supported by the DfE

  • Wild Days Lodge Forest Preschool, Mapperley
  • Willow Primary School and Broadwaters Children’s Centre, Tottenham
  • Dandelion Education, Norwich
  • Little Hearts Nursery, Redruth
  • Church Lane Nursery, Southwick
  • Ready Generations Nursery, Belong (Cheshire)

Lifetime achievement – supported by the DfE

  • Claire Pattison, vice principal, Bank View High School, Liverpool
  • Paul Quinton, headteacher, Caroline Haslett Primary School, Milton Keynes
  • Trudi Toms, executive director primary education, New Collaborative Learning Trust, Normanton
  • Alex Stark, headteacher, Tinto Primary School and Nursery Class, Biggar
  • Linda Magrath, chief executive officer, The Laurus Trust, Cheadle
  • Martin Brook, headteacher, Lipson Co-operative Academy, Plymouth

 

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