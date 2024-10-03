Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

Revealed: How Ofsted will develop plans to inspect inclusion

Watchdog has so far provided little detail on what metrics will be used to judge inclusion for incoming report cards

3 Oct 2024, 12:44

Ofsted has provided further details on how it will draw up plans to assess whether education providers are inclusive in new inspections.

The inspectorate has pledged to introduce a new “criterion” for inclusion in the inspection report cards set to be rolled out for schools, colleges and training providers from September next year. 

The tricky issue of how inclusivity will be measured is due to be consulted on, but Ofsted last month awarded the National Children’s Bureau (NCB) charity a £90,000 seven-month contract to help it “conceptualise vulnerability and inclusion”.

This research will aim to answer how Ofsted can “better understand vulnerability and its complexity” so it can assess inclusive practice, terms of reference published today state.

Research in Practice, part of the NCB, will also look into how vulnerability is currently understood in the education and social care sectors, including the “strength and limitations of different understandings”.

What’s the approach?

NCB will carry out a “rapid evidence” review of existing literature around the definitions and understanding of inclusion in the education settings Ofsted inspects and regulates.

The charity will appoint an expert academic reference panel to provide quality assurance for the project, and engage with a representative range of stakeholders, such as students, professionals and senior leaders across sectors including FE and skills.

Key findings from both will be collated into a report to help Ofsted “better understand vulnerability”. The inspectorate said this will inform its future inspection work.

Ofsted aims to publish the findings of this research “anticipated in 2025”.

It has provided little detail so far on what metrics it will use to judge inclusion.

But it will “evaluate whether education settings are providing high-quality support for disadvantaged and vulnerable children”. 

The watchdog has said it will consult on the new report card, including the “criterion” on inclusion, in January.

