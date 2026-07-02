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3 July 2026

Reform funding bands, but don’t sacrifice transparency

As Skills England rewrites funding band rules, Sam Callear warns against losing the employer input that fixed the system last time
Sam Callear Guest Contributor

Chief executive, GTA England

5 min read
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When the Institute for Apprenticeships launched in 2017, its staff faced a complicated, opaque funding band system.

Funding managers moderated providers’ quotes using formulas, rate cards and the funding rules to reach a figure the Department for Education took as its best estimate of delivery costs. The effort was significant, but outside the organisation the reasoning was poorly understood.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education then found a better way and, after two formal public consultations, produced the system in use today.

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