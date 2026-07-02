Reform funding bands, but don’t sacrifice transparency

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe When the Institute for Apprenticeships launched in 2017, its staff faced a complicated, opaque funding band system. Funding managers moderated providers’ quotes using formulas, rate cards and the funding rules to reach a figure the Department for Education took as its best estimate of delivery costs. The effort was significant, but outside the organisation the reasoning was poorly understood. The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education then found a better way and, after two formal public consultations, produced the system in use today. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.