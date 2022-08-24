Pearson warns 7,000 students won’t get BTEC results tomorrow

It comes as exam boards finally admit nearly 2,000 grades still to be issued five days after level 3 results day

Seven thousand level 2 BTEC students face not being issued a grade tomorrow, FE Week can reveal, as exam board Pearson admits another 1,000 learners are still in limbo without level 3 results.

In a statement set to be issued by Pearson today, seen by FE Week, the board said up to 7,000 students are currently “ineligible” to receive a grade for level 2 qualifications tomorrow.

A total of 242,000 results were set to be issued – meaning nearly three per cent face delays.

The statement reads: “As of 9am today, there are 7,000 students who are currently ineligible to receive a grade because they do not meet the qualification criteria at this time.

“We have a dedicated team in place working with schools and colleges to obtain and validate any outstanding information or understand if a student still wishes to claim a grade.”

This applies to BTEC Firsts, Technicals and Tech Award qualifications.

Pearson said the percentage missing is “typical” for this stage in the awarding process and tracks against what they saw in pre-pandemic years.

In an update to schools and colleges yesterday, seen by FE Week, the board said pupils currently showing in their records as “ineligible” mean will not get a grade tomorrow for their level 2 BTEC qualification.

Pearson said there could be “several reasons” for ineligibility and these “are not limited to either internally or externally assessed units”.

Teachers were urged to check their inboxes as soon as possible for an email on checking and amending “the eligibility for relevant learners”.

‘How did boards not notice this before and why did they not give schools and colleges notice last week?’

Pearson added: “While we can’t guarantee that these learners will receive their results on Thursday, your immediate action will ensure that certification is imminent.

“We are grateful for your help and support in ensuring your learners receive their results.”

Pearson’s statement today adds: “If you are one of the schools and colleges we have already contacted and you have not already been in touch, please contact us as soon as you can.

“We have a dedicated team working to support schools and colleges and you can reach them on 0344 463 2535 or examsofficers@pearson.com “

Level 3 figures finally revealed

Both Pearson and OCR have come under fire over the last five days as some BTEC and Cambridge Technical students are still awaiting their grades.

After repeated demands, both boards have finally revealed how many results are still delayed.

Pearson said there was about 1,100 outstanding claims for results, and since results day they have sent out 2,200 results to UCAS. That means as many as 3,300 results were not delivered on results day.

Last night, OCR identified 891 students who need results for university or another progression route are still waiting. Since results day, they have issued around 2,400 results – meaning over 3,200 were held up.

Pearson issued advice to schools and colleges on Friday reminding them of the actions needed for outstanding level 2 BTECs. A step-by-step guide has also been produced.

Concern for stressed students

Ofqual said it is “in touch with exam boards regularly and we continue to talk to school and college associations to help make sure that students get the results they are expecting on Thursday.

“We support the advice provided by the NEU for students, schools and colleges.”

Niamh Sweeney, NEU’s deputy general secretary, said she was “concerned about the stress for teachers, leaders and young people”.

“How did boards not notice this before and why did they not give schools and colleges notice last week?”

Labour and sector leaders have been demanding answers from government and exam boards on how long they have known there would be a problem and how many students are impacted.

When asked for comment, the Department for Education referred FE Week to Ofqual.

The exams regulator has pledged a review to ensure that BTECs are not delayed again in the future.

Need help with results? Here’s Pearson’s advice…

I’m a school or college – what should I do?

If you are one of the schools and colleges we have already contacted and you have not already been in touch, please contact us as soon as you can. We have a dedicated team working to support schools and colleges and you can reach them on 0344 463 2535 or examsofficers@pearson.com

I’m a parent, carer or student – what should I do?

On Wednesday our focus is on resolving any outstanding issues with schools and colleges. However, if on Thursday you do not receive a result and were expecting one, please speak to your school or college who can guide you on next steps. Or you can call us on 0345 618 0440 (from 8:30am- 7:00pm), or DM us via @PearsonBTEC on social media.