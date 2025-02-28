Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

‘Outstanding’ grade upheld for engineering ITP

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Group Training Association Limited receives top marks for the second time in a row

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Group Training Association Limited receives top marks for the second time in a row

28 Feb 2025, 14:16

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

An independent apprenticeships provider has retained its ‘outstanding’ Ofsted grade for its strong employer partnerships and high proportion of apprentices achieving distinctions.

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Group Training Association (HWGTA) was awarded top marks in all but one of the six areas of inspection, according to an Ofsted report published today.

The independent training provider (ITP) was inspected last month. It had 683 apprentices studying 15 apprenticeships at the time, as well as five adults on a skills bootcamp in welding. Its most popular apprenticeships were the level 3 engineering technician and business administrator standards.

HWGTA was first awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating back in 2016. The latest rating handed the provider top marks in all areas except for personal development, which was rated ‘good’.

Ofsted inspectors praised the provider’s assessment of apprentices’ knowledge at the start of the course. 

The report found that teachers begin with one-on-one conversations and skills analysis. For the level 5 operations manager apprenticeship standard, teachers documented the knowledge at the outset, which informs their teaching and apprentices’ progress. 

“This creates a clear understanding of progress for teachers and apprentices, ensuring that gaps are quickly identified and remedied,” inspectors said.

Meanwhile, they also found that level 3 team leader apprentices start with little or no industry experience. But during the course, apprentices learn how to manage themselves, lead teams and oversee resources to complete projects “effectively”

“This contributes to employers valuing their apprentice’s contributions in the workplace,” the report beamed.

They also revealed that leaders work closely with employers to identify key skills and design training programmes.

HWGTA staff were found to “skilfully” coordinate on- and off-the-job training for apprentices. Ofsted noted how the provider arranged for level 3 engineering technician learning development specialists to collaborate with learners and managers so apprentices develop their job-related skills and knowledge.

They also commended the range of teaching strategies which helps learners build knowledge over time. 

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our learners, and the strong support from our employers and other partners,” said Nigel Morgan, chief executive at HWGTA.

The report flagged the high achievement rate of learners and apprentices. Inspectors added that apprentices gain the knowledge and skills they need to “thrive” in their chosen industry.

“Additionally, the proportion of apprentices achieving distinctions in their final examinations is also high, reflecting the quality of training and support they receive,” the watchdog added.

After the course, apprentices were invited back to reflect on their experience and present their insight to their employers and large audiences.

Elsewhere, Ofsted inspectors applauded the “exceptionally skilled” industry leaders with decades of experience that make up the HWGTA governance board. The report noted they “rigorously challenge” senior leaders and show a strong interest in the quality of education.

They also praised leaders for quickly identifying rare instances of underperformance and swiftly apply effective strategies to improve the provision. 

Plenty of opportunities for Bootcamp learners

Ofsted also inspected the provision of the welding skills bootcamp offered to five adults at the time.

They found that teachers took their time to explain concepts using diagrams, illustrations and workbooks and created lots of opportunities for learners to practise their new skills.

“Adult learners tackle complex tasks using various techniques and materials, such as fabricating a four-sided quencher and a sealed metal box,” the report said.

“They are given numerous chances to practise the range of skills necessary to complete these tasks, which helps them achieve fluency and consistency in their abilities.”

All of this contributes to most learners gaining employment once completing the bootcamp.

Morgan added: “We are committed to providing high-quality training that meets the needs of our community and prepares our learners for successful careers.”

“We are thrilled to receive this ‘outstanding’ grade from Ofsted.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The Role of Further Education Colleges in Bridging the UK’s Digital Skills Gap 

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the UK faces a pressing challenge: a significant shortage of digital skills within...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Apprenticeships are for life, not just National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is one of the awareness events that we all mark in our calendars. It’s a hive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Car-crash Ofsted report for motor industry trainer

New owners got the Ofsted call nearly two months after taking over online apprenticeship provider

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Ofsted to trial inspection proposals with 240 ‘visits’

Watchdog sets out plans to test its proposed approach to inspection

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ex-inspectors launch ‘alternative big consultation’ on Ofsted report cards

Former senior officials behind the 'alternative big listen' last year fear proposals come with a 'take it or leave...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Arts college awarded third ‘outstanding’

Northern School of Art praised for adapting courses to ‘maintain currency with developments in the creative industries sector’

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *