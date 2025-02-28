‘Outstanding’ grade upheld for engineering ITP

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Group Training Association Limited receives top marks for the second time in a row

An independent apprenticeships provider has retained its ‘outstanding’ Ofsted grade for its strong employer partnerships and high proportion of apprentices achieving distinctions.

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Group Training Association (HWGTA) was awarded top marks in all but one of the six areas of inspection, according to an Ofsted report published today.

The independent training provider (ITP) was inspected last month. It had 683 apprentices studying 15 apprenticeships at the time, as well as five adults on a skills bootcamp in welding. Its most popular apprenticeships were the level 3 engineering technician and business administrator standards.

HWGTA was first awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating back in 2016. The latest rating handed the provider top marks in all areas except for personal development, which was rated ‘good’.

Ofsted inspectors praised the provider’s assessment of apprentices’ knowledge at the start of the course.

The report found that teachers begin with one-on-one conversations and skills analysis. For the level 5 operations manager apprenticeship standard, teachers documented the knowledge at the outset, which informs their teaching and apprentices’ progress.

“This creates a clear understanding of progress for teachers and apprentices, ensuring that gaps are quickly identified and remedied,” inspectors said.

Meanwhile, they also found that level 3 team leader apprentices start with little or no industry experience. But during the course, apprentices learn how to manage themselves, lead teams and oversee resources to complete projects “effectively”

“This contributes to employers valuing their apprentice’s contributions in the workplace,” the report beamed.

They also revealed that leaders work closely with employers to identify key skills and design training programmes.

HWGTA staff were found to “skilfully” coordinate on- and off-the-job training for apprentices. Ofsted noted how the provider arranged for level 3 engineering technician learning development specialists to collaborate with learners and managers so apprentices develop their job-related skills and knowledge.

They also commended the range of teaching strategies which helps learners build knowledge over time.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our learners, and the strong support from our employers and other partners,” said Nigel Morgan, chief executive at HWGTA.

The report flagged the high achievement rate of learners and apprentices. Inspectors added that apprentices gain the knowledge and skills they need to “thrive” in their chosen industry.

“Additionally, the proportion of apprentices achieving distinctions in their final examinations is also high, reflecting the quality of training and support they receive,” the watchdog added.

After the course, apprentices were invited back to reflect on their experience and present their insight to their employers and large audiences.

Elsewhere, Ofsted inspectors applauded the “exceptionally skilled” industry leaders with decades of experience that make up the HWGTA governance board. The report noted they “rigorously challenge” senior leaders and show a strong interest in the quality of education.

They also praised leaders for quickly identifying rare instances of underperformance and swiftly apply effective strategies to improve the provision.

Plenty of opportunities for Bootcamp learners

Ofsted also inspected the provision of the welding skills bootcamp offered to five adults at the time.

They found that teachers took their time to explain concepts using diagrams, illustrations and workbooks and created lots of opportunities for learners to practise their new skills.

“Adult learners tackle complex tasks using various techniques and materials, such as fabricating a four-sided quencher and a sealed metal box,” the report said.

“They are given numerous chances to practise the range of skills necessary to complete these tasks, which helps them achieve fluency and consistency in their abilities.”

All of this contributes to most learners gaining employment once completing the bootcamp.

Morgan added: “We are committed to providing high-quality training that meets the needs of our community and prepares our learners for successful careers.”

“We are thrilled to receive this ‘outstanding’ grade from Ofsted.”