COVID

Omicron: Ofsted suspend inspections

9 Dec 2021, 8:52

Exclusive

Ofsted inspections will be cancelled next week so colleges and providers can use the final days of term to put in place Omicron contingency measures for January.

The move was communicated to principals and chief executives this morning.

“Early years settings, schools and colleges will be using the final days of term to put in place these measures and consider contingency measures for January. In order to do that contingency planning, the Secretary of State for Education and Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector have agreed that early years settings, schools and colleges will not be inspected next week.”

“Ofsted inspections will continue to play an important role in providing independent assurance as schools and colleges continue to respond to the pandemic.”

Inspections will take place where there are safeguarding concerns.

