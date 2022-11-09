Ofsted to inspect skills bootcamps after report flags quality concerns

Ofsted will be handed powers to inspect skills bootcamps next year, after a review of the flagship short course scheme found inconsistent quality of training and poor oversight.

The Department for Education has agreed for the watchdog to incorporate visits to providers of the 12-to-16-week courses into its regular inspection of further education and skills providers, beginning in April 2023.

The news follows the publication of a report by Ofsted this morning, which assessed wave two of the skills bootcamp programme which ran from July 2021 to March this year.

The report, commissioned by the DfE to understand how well bootcamps were delivering the skills training intended, said that most providers “organised the curriculum appropriately and used learning resources and materials of a high quality”.

However, Ofsted identified that “the quality of teaching was not consistently high and assessment practise was often weak”.

“Too many providers did not carry out rigorous initial assessments,” it added.

Other concerns included some leaders not ensuring learners received their guaranteed job interview, and a minority of providers not allowing enough time for learners to master the skills needed.

Skills bootcamps are flexible courses designed for adults to train in careers in areas of national skills shortage, such as construction, manufacturing and digital. The bootcamps, based around levels 3 to 5, also guarantee an interview with an employer.

They were first announced in September 2020 as a key pillar of the government’s national skills fund.

There were 36 providers of the second wave of bootcamps, 14 of which were sampled for Ofsted’s report.

Almost £50 million has already been spent on the scheme and the DfE has set a target of 16,000 people to start and complete the courses in 2021/22.

Over half a billion pounds has been committed for skills bootcamps from 2022 to 2025.

The bootcamps can be delivered by various organisations, including FE colleges, private companies, independent learning providers, local enterprise partnerships, higher education establishments and local authorities.

They are also able to subcontract delivery of the programmes if they wish – a point raised by Ofsted which said that “too often the prime contractors do not maintain sufficient oversight of subcontractors’ and supply partners’ activity”.

The DfE originally ruled that Ofsted was not needed to inspect skills bootcamp provision because the department monitors performance throughout the contract duration, and the providers have to provide evidence that training will be high quality for their bid to be successful.

Previous early research reports for skills bootcamps have flagged poor outcomes and data collection issues.

Chief inspector Amanda Spielman said: “These courses provide good opportunities for adults to learn new skills in sectors vital to our economy, but it is important that all courses are of high quality and that they lead to jobs.

“I welcome the DfE’s agreement for Ofsted to inspect skills bootcamps as part of our regular inspections. This will support the government’s approach to tackling skills shortages in England by ensuring that learners and employers benefit from well-planned and effective programmes.”

Skills, apprenticeships and higher education minister Robert Halfon said: “We welcome the findings of this report, which highlight the significant progress made to deliver high quality skills bootcamp courses, extending the ladder of opportunity to adults across the country.

“These free, flexible courses have supported thousands of people to gain in-demand skills and boost their earning potential, which is why we are now including them in Ofsted’s inspection remit to ensure the programme continues to deliver top notch training.”

FE Week has asked Ofsted to clarify whether the regular inspections to come in from April next year will be for all providers, including those which do not deliver any other government-funded education and therefore fall outside of Ofsted inspections currently.