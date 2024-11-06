Ofsted ‘falling short’ on improving FE, researchers claim

Academics said studying Ofsted's impact on further education is 'crucial' for skills and social justice

Ofsted is “falling short” on its aim of being an “intelligent and proportionate force for improvement” in further education (FE), research has suggested.

Researchers for The Edge Foundation and from University College London surveyed and interviewed 53 stakeholders from FE colleges, sixth form colleges, adult learning institutes and specialist colleges.

The research, published today, found that negative impacts of the education watchdog’s inspections are “more numerous than the positive ones,” especially in colleges serving disadvantaged communities.

Negative impacts include “unsustainable or harmful levels of burden,” heightened anxiety among staff, and a focus on metrics that detract from meaningful improvement efforts.

Educators – quoted anonymously – also report high-stakes inspections are affecting staff retention, with some saying, “inspection ends people’s jobs,” pushing valued teachers out of the sector entirely.

However, researchers also found that inspections had positive impacts, such as giving a “stamp of approval or quality assurance”, boosting confidence and good marketing for attracting students and parents.

Research on FE impact ‘scarce’

Overall, the academics found a “scarcity” of research on the impact Ofsted has on further education and skills sector.

However, all 14 studies they did find “raised concerns” about the negative effects of inspections.

The report said studying the impact of Ofsted on FE and skills is “crucial” for delivering “skills and social justice agendas”, given that the sector educates students from disadvantaged backgrounds, with lower education achievement levels, and a higher risk of dropping out.

Under new chief inspector Martyn Oliver, Ofsted has said it wants to put vulnerable and disadvantaged children “at the heart of what we do”.

Reduce ‘high stakes’ inspections

Some stakeholder suggestions such as stopping the “reductionist” overall grade, are already being implemented by the watchdog following the Big Listen consultation earlier this year.

The education watchdog is reforming its inspection framework ahead of the rollout of new inspection report cards, which will be tailored to FE and skills, as well as starting a new ‘academy’ for training inspectors.

However, other suggestions put forward include reducing the “high stakes” nature of inspections, potentially by not publishing outcomes, some stakeholders suggested.

Making inspections more “developmental and advisory”, rather than judgmental, could also proposed to foster a more collaborative environment, researchers were told.

Stakeholders also said inspectors should extend their visiting time and their reports could be “expanded” to provide detailed feedback on improvements.

Colleges ‘sidelined’

Anne Murdoch, senior adviser in college leadership at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This research demonstrates that those working in FE colleges share many of the same frustrations with Ofsted as their counterparts in the school sector.

“It is therefore disappointing that some of the recent positive changes, such as the removal of single headline grades, currently apply solely to schools in the state sector with no timescale for a wider rollout.

“We strongly encourage the DfE to consult with colleges and other settings as a matter of urgency about how to improve inspection for them in the short term, ahead of the introduction of the new accountability system based on report cards.”

Murdoch added: “FE colleges have felt sidelined in decisions about accountability. It’s vital that the new system is based around an agreed set of standards following consultation with the whole of the education sector.”

Ofsted was approached for comment.