Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Careers

NEET support programme extended with £2.5m boost

Careers education body receives extra cash for careers support pilot to 1,500 more young people

Careers education body receives extra cash for careers support pilot to 1,500 more young people

25 Jul 2024, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A pilot programme that provides targeted careers support has been given a £2.5 million boost and aims to help 1,500 more disadvantaged young people find a post-16 destination.

The trial, delivered by national careers education body The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC) and funded by JPMorganChase, aimed to break down barriers faced by disadvantaged young people and prevent them becoming NEET (not in education, employment or training).

The investment bank initially funded the programme with £2 million and will now pump an extra £2.5 million into it after the initial pilot found more than nine in ten participants (94 per cent) successfully moved on to college or training courses after leaving school at 16.

More than 1,000 young people who faced barriers such as living in high deprivation areas, on free school meals, had poor mental health, low school attendance or were at risk of exclusion were given careers support through 10 of CEC’s 44 careers hubs across the country.

The initial funding gave schools access to careers coaches and mentors from the Careers & Enterprise Company’s careers hub. Each hub launched projects to provide bespoke guidance to the young people in each area.

Each project included activities that aimed to show students the variety of education and employment routes in their area. These included visits to FE colleges, parental engagement, one-to-one coaching, and talks from employers to give insights into the world of work.

For example, in Leeds, local businesses in growth sectors visited a group of girls on free school meals who had high absenteeism and were identified by their school as having low social capital, confidence and self-esteem. The pilot found 100 per cent of them went on to college or training and were still there after six months.

Labour’s early efforts to tackle youth unemployment are encouraging

Elsewhere, young Black men in London who were outside mainstream education in alternative provision or school exclusion units received intensive one-to-one coaching and business mentoring with aspirational role models they could relate to. The pilot found 93 per cent of the group were still in education or training after six months and 95 per cent believed they now had a trusted adult they could talk to about their future plans.

The careers education body said the pilot shows success of prevent young people from becoming NEET as national data shows 83 per cent of all young people are still on their post-16 courses after six months.

Phase 2 of the programme will target 1,500 more young people in London, Liverpool, West of England, East Sussex and Leicester.

“It’s fantastic to see the power and purpose of this programme – helping disadvantaged young people facing significant barriers find and stick with the education or training that’s right for them once,” said Oli de Botton, CEO of the CEC.

He added: “This programme shows how high impact careers support can transform the prospects of some of our most disadvantaged young people. It demonstrates how every young person can and should be supported to take their best next step – to be ready for work and life beyond school.” 

Hang Ho, head of international philanthropy at JPMorganChase said: “The results from the Effective Transitions Fund pilot phase show impressive impact, and we now have data-driven insights about how to best support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to access quality career pathways.

“We are proud to have been part of the pilot phase and have already committed to scale the work across England to support an additional 1,500 young people through the second phase of the programme.”

Latest education roles from

Lecturer B – Visual Arts & Interactive Media

Lecturer B – Visual Arts & Interactive Media

Bolton College

View job
Job Coach

Job Coach

Barnsley College

View job
Lecturer B Business (Finance and Accounting)

Lecturer B Business (Finance and Accounting)

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer A – Catering

Lecturer A – Catering

Bolton College

View job
Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Stoke on Trent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Careers, Colleges

Careers: Colleges will be ‘expected’ to report Gatsby progress

DfE plans 'digital front door' for online guidance as it signals move to 'unified' careers system

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *