Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

NCG hit with £9m clawback bill after ESFA battle

But finances continue to be strong while Ofsted delivered another 'good' judgment this month

But finances continue to be strong while Ofsted delivered another 'good' judgment this month

24 Jan 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A large college group is handing back over £9 million to the government following a long-running clawback dispute.

NCG had challenged an attempt by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to reclaim funding for delivery across the group between 2018-19 and 2020-21.

FE Week understands the case related to the application of funding rules in 16 to 19 and adult education budget funding streams, although it is unclear which specific rules were allegedly broken.

NCG, which runs seven colleges across England, previously told FE Week that after seeking legal advice, it disputed “certain elements of the clawback, including the application of current and historic funding rules”. 

Financial statements for previous years suggested the repayment could reach around £8 million. But newly published accounts for the year ending July 2024 reveal that a heftier settlement was reached, costing the group £9.2 million.

NCG was chaired by former ESFA chief executive Peter Lauener from 2018 until he stood down in 2023 – three years earlier than planned.

The clawback doesn’t appear to have impacted NCG financially. Its 2024 accounts show a financial health rating of ‘good’, an EBITA (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 4.45 per cent of adjusted income, and cash reserves of £10 million.

The group’s surplus for the year was £9,575,000 compared to a loss reported in 2023 of £3,698,000. But the “significant improvement” was a result of the sale of a “surplus asset” which earned a profit of £12,589,000.

Turnover increased from £146,819,000 in 2023 to £172,286,000 in 2024, primarily due to growth in NCG’s 16-to-19 contract.

The strong financial position led to the college giving staff a 6 per cent pay rise plus a £500 consolidated award which was paid to “all but key management personnel”.

NCG, which teaches around 25,000 students, was also judged as ‘good’ by Ofsted this month.

A spokesperson for NCG said: “The dispute, related to historic delivery from some years ago, was resolved almost a year ago. We did not make a legal challenge.

“Through robust financial management, we’ve maintained our financial strength and have been able to give above-benchmark pay awards each year. We have remained aligned with our strategic priorities and were delighted to achieve another Ofsted ‘good’ this month.”

The ESFA declined to comment.

Latest education roles from

Student Support and Attendance Officer

Student Support and Attendance Officer

Solihull College and University Centre

View job
Group Director of Information Technology (IT) – The Bedford College Group

Group Director of Information Technology (IT) – The Bedford College Group

FEA

View job
GCSE English Teacher

GCSE English Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Tutorial Learning Mentor

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Barnsley College

View job
Tutor of Engineering : Fabrication & Welding

Tutor of Engineering : Fabrication & Welding

York College

View job
Lecturer in Construction – Carpentry & Joinery

Lecturer in Construction – Carpentry & Joinery

Castleford College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Framing the future of creative education: new BTEC HTQ in Photography nurtures talent beyond the lens

The creative industry is evolving rapidly, and so is the way we teach photography. Discover how Pearson's new BTEC...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges, Ofsted

‘Life changing’ West Thames College judged ‘outstanding’

The feat means 1 in 10 GFE colleges now hold the watchdog's highest grade

Billy Camden

Colleges

Legrave: College interventions fall as support take-up rises

Number of colleges in intervention reduced to 9

Shane Chowen

Colleges, Ofsted

Double Ofsted ‘outstanding’ for Merseyside colleges

A Catholic sixth form college and a general FE college in the area were awarded the judgment today

FE Week Reporter

Colleges, Politics
Exclusive

Principals’ dismay over £50m pay deal ‘own goal’

College leaders divided over effectiveness of the one-off grant

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *