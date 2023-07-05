National AEB tender winners 2023 revealed

Results of the delayed national adult education budget tender have been released tonight, FE Week can reveal.

Fifty-five training providers have been awarded contracts from the Education and Skills Funding Agency, subject to a ten-day appeal process.

Contract values for individual providers have not been released, but FE Week understands the full amount available of £75 million has been awarded.

The overall tender, launched in February, is made up of £12 million for Free Courses for Jobs and £63 million for non-devolved adult education budget (AEB).

AEB contract values range from £203,950 to £2,496,460 and, for Free Courses for Jobs, between £17,780 and £825,506.

The 55 winners represent a further reduction in the number of training providers with AEB contracts with the ESFA.

The agency reduced the number of AEB contractors from 208 to 88 last time when it last procured in 2021.

See more analysis of the winners in this week’s edition of FE Week.

Organisation name

Academy Transformation Trust

Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd

Acorn Training Ltd

Agincare Group Limited

Aspire Sporting Academy Ltd

Back 2 Work Complete Training Limited

Barnet & Southgate College

Beacon Education Partnership Limited

Cecos Computing International Limited

Challenge-Trg Skills Limited

Community Training Portal Limited

CT Skills Limited

Derby Business College Limited

Eden Training Academy Limited

E-Training Limited

Evolve Your Future Limited

Free To Learn Ltd

Functional Skills Uk Limited

Futures Advice, Skills and Employment Limited

Humber Learning Consortium Inspira Cumbria Limited

JBC Skills Training Limited

Let Me Play Limited

Logistics Skills & Consultancy Ltd

Martinex Limited

North Staffordshire Engineering Group Training Association

Limited

Pathway First Limited

Pet-Xi Training Limited

PGL Training (Plumbing) Limited

Phx Training Limited

Prevista Itd

Professional Development And Training Ltd

QDOS Training Limited

Realise Learning and Employment Limited

Resources (NE) Limited

Sapphire Logistics & Consultancy Ltd

SCCU Ltd

SCL Education & Training Limited

Skills Max Academy Limited

Sutton Coldfield Training Limited

Technical Professionals Limited

That Nail Place Limited

The Construction Skills People Ltd

The Forward Trust

The Skills Centre London Limited

The Skills Network Limited

The Training Brokers Limited

Think Employment Limited

Three Dimensional Training Limited

TLG Business Services Limited

Training Strategies Ltd.

Triage Central Limited

TRN (Train) Ltd

Twin Training International Limited

Workpays Limited