National AEB tender winners 2023 revealed

Results of the delayed national adult education budget tender have been released tonight, FE Week can reveal.
Fifty-five training providers have been awarded contracts from the Education and Skills Funding Agency, subject to a ten-day appeal process.
Contract values for individual providers have not been released, but FE Week understands the full amount available of £75 million has been awarded.
The overall tender, launched in February, is made up of £12 million for Free Courses for Jobs and £63 million for non-devolved adult education budget (AEB).
AEB contract values range from £203,950 to £2,496,460 and, for Free Courses for Jobs, between £17,780 and £825,506.
The 55 winners represent a further reduction in the number of training providers with AEB contracts with the ESFA.
The agency reduced the number of AEB contractors from 208 to 88 last time when it last procured in 2021.
See more analysis of the winners in this week’s edition of FE Week.
Organisation name
Academy Transformation Trust
Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd
Acorn Training Ltd
Agincare Group Limited
Aspire Sporting Academy Ltd
Back 2 Work Complete Training Limited
Barnet & Southgate College
Beacon Education Partnership Limited
Cecos Computing International Limited
Challenge-Trg Skills Limited
Community Training Portal Limited
CT Skills Limited
Derby Business College Limited
Eden Training Academy Limited
E-Training Limited
Evolve Your Future Limited
Free To Learn Ltd
Functional Skills Uk Limited
Futures Advice, Skills and Employment Limited
Humber Learning Consortium Inspira Cumbria Limited
JBC Skills Training Limited
Let Me Play Limited
Logistics Skills & Consultancy Ltd
Martinex Limited
North Staffordshire Engineering Group Training Association
Limited
Pathway First Limited
Pet-Xi Training Limited
PGL Training (Plumbing) Limited
Phx Training Limited
Prevista Itd
Professional Development And Training Ltd
QDOS Training Limited
Realise Learning and Employment Limited
Resources (NE) Limited
Sapphire Logistics & Consultancy Ltd
SCCU Ltd
SCL Education & Training Limited
Skills Max Academy Limited
Sutton Coldfield Training Limited
Technical Professionals Limited
That Nail Place Limited
The Construction Skills People Ltd
The Forward Trust
The Skills Centre London Limited
The Skills Network Limited
The Training Brokers Limited
Think Employment Limited
Three Dimensional Training Limited
TLG Business Services Limited
Training Strategies Ltd.
Triage Central Limited
TRN (Train) Ltd
Twin Training International Limited
Workpays Limited
Your thoughts