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3 July 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 540

Paul Drew, Smart Energy Training, and Chris Loveday, City of Portsmouth College

FE Week Reporter

1 min read
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Headshot of Chris Loveday

Chris Loveday

Interim Chief Operating Officer, City of Portsmouth College

Start date

June 2026

Concurrent job

Deputy Principal, City of Portsmouth College

Interesting fact

Outside of work, Chris competed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at a high level and is passionate about using technology to improve education, turning complex challenges into practical solutions for colleges and training providers

Headshot of Paul Drew

Paul Drew

Managing Director, Smart Energy Training

Start date

June 2026

Previous role

Interim Managing Director, Smart Energy Training

Interesting fact

Paul played football against Robbie Williams at age 12. He admits the future pop star was the better player.

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