Movers & Shakers: Edition 540

Chris Loveday Interim Chief Operating Officer, City of Portsmouth College Start date June 2026 Concurrent job Deputy Principal, City of Portsmouth College Interesting fact Outside of work, Chris competed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at a high level and is passionate about using technology to improve education, turning complex challenges into practical solutions for colleges and training providers Paul Drew Managing Director, Smart Energy Training Start date June 2026 Previous role Interim Managing Director, Smart Energy Training Interesting fact Paul played football against Robbie Williams at age 12. He admits the future pop star was the better player.