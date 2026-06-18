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18 June 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 538

Charlotte Dignam, AELP, and Lee Kirton, Northern College

FE Week Reporter

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Headshot of Charlotte Dignam

Charlotte Dignam

Publi Affairs Officer, Association of Employment and Learning Providers

Start date

June 2026

Previous job

Senior Account Executive, Higginson Strategy

Interesting fact

Charlotte loves to travel. She has visited 23 countries so far and hopes to get to 30 by the time she turns 30

Headshot of Lee Kirton

Lee Kirton

Principal, Northern College

Start date

March 2026

Previous job

Director of Quality and Curriculum Development, Northern College

Interesting fact

Outside work, Lee has practised Vipassana meditation for over 20 years (completing over 100 days in silent retreat) and has represented the UK in multiple different martial arts at European and World level - experiences that shape his approach to discipline, focus and purpose

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