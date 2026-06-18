Movers & Shakers: Edition 538

Charlotte Dignam Publi Affairs Officer, Association of Employment and Learning Providers Start date June 2026 Previous job Senior Account Executive, Higginson Strategy Interesting fact Charlotte loves to travel. She has visited 23 countries so far and hopes to get to 30 by the time she turns 30 Lee Kirton Principal, Northern College Start date March 2026 Previous job Director of Quality and Curriculum Development, Northern College Interesting fact Outside work, Lee has practised Vipassana meditation for over 20 years (completing over 100 days in silent retreat) and has represented the UK in multiple different martial arts at European and World level - experiences that shape his approach to discipline, focus and purpose Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.