MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 527

Sarah Young

Chief Learning Officer, Inspire Education Group

Start date: March 2026

Previous Job: Vice Principal – Student and Staff Experience, Inspire Education Group

Interesting fact: Having spent 14 years in the travel industry, Sarah has travelled the globe, getting engaged in Australia and married in Mexico

Josh Hill

Operations Director, PET-Xi Training

Start date: March 2026

Previous Job: Business Development Director for Adult Education, SCL Education Group

Interesting fact: Josh is a gigging musician and performs in a number of bands, playing rock and blues on bass, keys, guitar and vocals gives him a real avenue of expression outside of the working world