MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 527

Sarah Young
Chief Learning Officer, Inspire Education Group
Start date: March 2026
Previous Job: Vice Principal – Student and Staff Experience, Inspire Education Group
Interesting fact: Having spent 14 years in the travel industry, Sarah has travelled the globe, getting engaged in Australia and married in Mexico
Josh Hill
Operations Director, PET-Xi Training
Start date: March 2026
Previous Job: Business Development Director for Adult Education, SCL Education Group
Interesting fact: Josh is a gigging musician and performs in a number of bands, playing rock and blues on bass, keys, guitar and vocals gives him a real avenue of expression outside of the working world
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