MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 526

Jamie McVey

Chief Commercial Officer, Train’d Up

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Sales and Marketing Director, LMP Group

Interesting fact: With his grandfather having worked on Scotland’s steam trains, joining a specialist rail training company feels like a full-circle moment

Ross Crook

Chief Revenue Officer, Lifetime Training

Start date: March 2026

Previous Job: Global Managing Director – Talent Solutions, Morgan McKinley

Interesting fact: Ross used to compete in triathlons and completed 13 half iron man distance tris. These days it’s more padel, golf, and watching rugby!