MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 526

Jamie McVey
Chief Commercial Officer, Train’d Up
Start date: January 2026
Previous Job: Sales and Marketing Director, LMP Group
Interesting fact: With his grandfather having worked on Scotland’s steam trains, joining a specialist rail training company feels like a full-circle moment
Ross Crook
Chief Revenue Officer, Lifetime Training
Start date: March 2026
Previous Job: Global Managing Director – Talent Solutions, Morgan McKinley
Interesting fact: Ross used to compete in triathlons and completed 13 half iron man distance tris. These days it’s more padel, golf, and watching rugby!
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