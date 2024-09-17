Merging London college appoints new principal

Date for merger with the country’s only ‘inadequate’ sixth form college also revealed

A London college that plans to merge with the only Ofsted ‘inadequate’ sixth form college in the country has appointed a new principal.

Jamie Purser (pictured) will take over as Newham College’s top boss on January 1, 2025 as Paul Stephen retires at the end of December after seven years at the helm.

By this time the college expects to have taken on the troubled Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc), which has been without a permanent leader since last October.

Purser has been deputy principal at Newham College for the past four years. He has also been acting principal at NewVIc since June 3.

Merger date set

Today’s announcement revealed the two colleges plan to merge on November 1, 2024, adding NewVIc’s 2,400 learners to Newham College’s 10,000-plus student roster.

The merger comes after NewVIc became the only sixth form college in the country to hold education watchdog Ofsted’s lowest possible judgment and was put into formal intervention by the government earlier this year.

The last time NewVIc had a permanent principal was last October, until former boss Mandeep Gill went on sick leave. Susanne Davies ran the college as interim principal when Ofsted inspectors posted a scathing report in April.

Ofsted pointed out how “staffing issues, ineffective teaching and administrative errors” were causing significant disruption to learners’ education.

Staff had previously told FE Week they planned to strike for 30 days in 2023 during the busy exam period amid a toxic battle with leaders over staff cuts and high workloads.

The college’s chair, Martin Rosner, also stepped down in March this year.

After the Ofsted report, NewVIc told FE Week it was exploring a merger with neighbouring Newham College, rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, as it has “demonstrable strengths in the areas Ofsted identified as areas for development at NewVIc”.

Jamie Purser said: “I am pleased and very proud to be appointed as the next principal and CEO of Newham College. It’s a privilege to lead an institution that has such a transformative educational impact.

“I look forward to embracing new opportunities, continuing the college’s traditions of excellence, aspiration and inclusion, and remaining at the heart of the communities we serve, supporting them to thrive and succeed.”

Newham College chair Paul Jackson said: “Under Paul Stephen’s leadership, the college has not only achieved great success for our students but also created opportunities for staff progression. Jamie exemplifies this journey, and his unanimous appointment reflects his reflects his outstanding leadership and contribution to our continued growth.”

Stephen said: “Having worked closely with Jamie, I have seen firsthand his capabilities as a leader. He has the vision, skills, experience and to accelerate the college’s positive trajectory and I fully support the governing body’s decision to appoint Jamie on his own merits.”

A spokesperson for Newham College said that with a combined turnover of £55 million and a student population of over 10,000, the merged institution will be the largest educational provider in Newham.

A “bigger, more comprehensive college will offer even greater opportunities for local students”, the spokesperson added.