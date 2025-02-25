Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Martin Sim retires from college interim leadership roles

The turnaround specialist has worked in FE for over 40 years

25 Feb 2025, 17:46

College turnaround specialist Martin Sim is set to retire from his job as interim principal of Bath College due to health concerns.

He will be replaced Jacqui Ford, who worked at Weston College for almost three decades, on March 3.

Sim took on the interim role at Bath College in April 2024 amid quality issues raised by Ofsted and financial concerns.

The college said Sim has “fulfilled” that role, in a statement today.

Sim, who initially retired 10 years ago but has since taken on multiple jobs as interim leader of troubled colleges, said he has decided to step back from full time work. 

He will, however, continue in his role as an adviser to the FE Commissioner.

Sim said: “It has been a pleasure to collaborate with colleagues at Bath College, and we have ensured the college’s future. I would like to recognise the hard work and professionalism of the staff who have strived to keep everything progressing.”

Sim has spent over 40 years working in the FE sector. He oversaw the merger of Pendleton, Eccles and Salford Colleges to form Salford City College, becoming principal in 2010.

Since he retired in 2015 he has been parachuted in to West Nottinghamshire College, Barnfield College, Gateway College, Nottingham College and City College Southampton.

He served as a deputy FE Commissioner from 2019 to December 2023 and was made a CBE in the King’s birthday honours 2024.

Bath College’s governors said Jacqui Ford has agreed to join as interim principal while recruitment for the permanent post concludes in March.

Ford has held several leadership positions at Weston College since 1995, most recently as interim chief executive.

A spokesperson for Bath College said: “Jacqui is an accomplished senior leader with over 25 years of experience in the further education sector. She brings extensive senior leadership expertise, including roles as deputy principal, interim principal, and chief executive, specialising in strategic leadership, governance, and organisational transformation. 

“She is passionate about education and creating opportunities for all and will bring valuable insight to Bath College’s continued improvement.”

