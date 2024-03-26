Luke Hall named new education minister

Luke Hall has been appointed as a Department for Education minister following the sudden resignation of skills, apprenticeships and higher education minister Robert Halfon.

The Thorbury and Yate MP was minister for regional growth at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government from September 2020 until September 2021.

Hall has also served in junior ministerial roles at the ministry as minister for rough sleeping and housing and was a parliamentary private secretary to the ministerial team in the DfE in 2017.

Number 10 announced his move to the DfE as a minister of state this evening following the departure of Robert Halfon, who will also stand down as the MP for Harlow at the next general election.

Hall’s full brief and ministerial title is yet to be confirmed by the DfE.

Hall was elected as an MP in 2015. He has sat on several House of Commons committees including for work and pensions, petitions and environmental audit.

He has also held the post of Conservative Party deputy chair.