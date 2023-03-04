Limb to chair relaunched Lifelong Education Institute

The current chair, former minister Chris Skidmore MP. is standing down at the end of the month to focus on his work on net-zero

Dame Ann Limb has been announced as the inaugural chair of the Lifelong Education Institute when it launches next month.

The institute will succeed the Lifelong Education Commission, which was set up by the MP and former minister Chris Skidmore to come up with policy ideas to “reshape post-18 education” and promote lifelong learning.

The commission has so far published reports on access to ESOL, increasing higher technical qualifications and, last week, recruiting and retaining teachers of technical subjects in colleges.

Its work is led by executive director Dr Marius Ostrowski who is supported by former college principal Andy Forbes, now head of development at think-tank Respublica.

Skidmore is standing down as chair on March 31 to focus more on his work on net zero. Limb takes over on April 1, when the commission is renamed to become the Lifelong Education Institute.

Limb is also currently chair of awarding giant City and Guilds, which is a member of the commission, as well as pro-chancellor of the University of Surrey and chair of the UK Innovation Corridor. She was also the first woman to chair the Scouts.

She was made a dame for services to young people and philanthropy in the Queen’s 2022 birthday honours.

The new institute will “use its convening power to harness the talents of a full spectrum of practitioners from all stages and ages,” Limb told FE Week.

“Our education system is ripe for a top-to-toe strategic overhaul based on evidence and best practice, that places the teacher and the taught at the heart of policy initiatives and implementation at every stage of learning,” she said.