Home
Ofsted

Lee Owston to become Ofsted national director for education

Current deputy director for schools and education will replace Chris Russell in January

Current deputy director for schools and education will replace Chris Russell in January

9 Nov 2023, 13:46

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Lee Owston has been named as the next national director for education at Ofsted.

The current deputy director for schools and education will take over when Chris Russell retires at the end of the year.

FE Week reported in September that Russell would retire after 17 years at Ofsted, and two in the national director role.

Owston, who has worked at the watchdog since 2013, temporarily served as national director of education for “several months” earlier this year, Ofsted said.

Since joining the inspectorate as an HMI, he has taken on several roles in the organisation, including as deputy director of schools inspection improvement.

Owston previously worked in senior leadership positions in schools and was a senior adviser for early education and primary schools for a local authority.

He was also a regional director for now defunct education programme The National Strategies, where he contributed to publications on English, phonics and assessment.

Chief inspector Amanda Spielman congratulated Owston, adding that: “I know that this will be a smooth transition given his extensive experience.  

“I also want to thank Chris Russell for his substantial contributions in his time at Ofsted, as national director, education, in his leadership of the post-lockdown inspection restart programme, as a regional director and as an inspector.”

The move comes at a time of upheaval for Ofsted, with Spielman also set to leave at the end of the year.

Sir Martyn Oliver has been confirmed as her successor.

More Supplements

IfATE adds two new board members

Mark McClennon and Jane Hadfield to join institute as two members step down

Anviksha Patel
Anviksha Patel

King’s Speech 2023: What was promised for FE and skills

Government pledges to introduce Advanced British Standard and increase apprenticeships

Anviksha Patel
Anviksha Patel

National Star College: teaching students how to speak up and fight back

Dan, who has cerebral palsy and communicates with the world through technology that tracks his eye movements, giggles with...

Jessica Hill
Jessica Hill

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *