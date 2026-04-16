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17 April 2026

Learning doesn’t fit neatly into hours, so why do we force it to?

Guided learning hours promise structure, but in reality they ignore the messy, individual nature of how people actually learn
Matthew Reynolds Guest Contributor

Director, Education and Training Academy

4 min read
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If you’ve ever delivered the level 3 award in education and training (AET), you’ll know one thing straight away: no two learners are the same.

Some walk in with years of experience. They’ve already been training colleagues, running sessions, or mentoring staff. Others are completely new and need time to build confidence just to stand up and speak.

Both can become great teachers. But they don’t get there in the same way, or in the same time.

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