If you’ve ever delivered the level 3 award in education and training (AET), you’ll know one thing straight away: no two learners are the same. Some walk in with years of experience. They’ve already been training colleagues, running sessions, or mentoring staff. Others are completely new and need time to build confidence just to stand up and speak. Both can become great teachers. But they don’t get there in the same way, or in the same time. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.