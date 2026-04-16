If you’ve ever delivered the level 3 award in education and training (AET), you’ll know one thing straight away: no two learners are the same.

Some walk in with years of experience. They’ve already been training colleagues, running sessions, or mentoring staff. Others are completely new and need time to build confidence just to stand up and speak.

Both can become great teachers. But they don’t get there in the same way, or in the same time.