Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Politics, T Levels

Labour must keep choice at the heart of post-16 pathways

Having a choice of technical education options, including T Levels, is the best way to create a system that works for all young people

Having a choice of technical education options, including T Levels, is the best way to create a system that works for all young people

Laura-Jane Rawlings

Chief executive, Youth Employment UK

16 Jul 2024, 17:32

facebook linkedin
See discussion

It would be fair to say that Labour has not wasted any time since the election in ensuring there is real energy and noise around their commitment for change. This week will surely be the week where they focus on what it means strategically for their departments, what can be tackled quickly versus what needs to be done thoughtfully and based on a longer-term plan and, we hope, real evidence. 

The inbox of education secretary Bridget Phillipson will undoubtedly be piling high with a range of stakeholders and influencers trying to ensure their messages land and are put on the top of the to-do list. I do not envy her or her team!  

Among those messages today is one from Lord Sainsbury, backed by former prime minister Gordon Brown, calling on the government to commit to the T Level programme and the defunding of similar technical qualifications.

It is agreed by many, myself included, that technical education needs to be a priority. 

A good technical education system will be pivotal for closing skills gaps and driving economic growth. Many young people are excited by the opportunities of technical education; more practical, more career-relevant and more skills-based curriculums suit them. 

But they need to be the right quality programmes, at the right levels and meet the needs of the learners, which over the years have grown more complex. 

We know that with 900,000 NEET young people and employers identifying the continued challenge of skills gaps, that the system is not working. Young people feel disconnected from education and opportunity. 

In February we released our year-long commission on level 2 and level 3 education reform. The commission found there are clear gaps in the system left by the T Level rollout and that young people, particularly those who are disadvantaged, are at risk of falling out of the education system with a binary choice A- or T Level choice at age 16. 

The practical delivery and costs of T Levels certainly, along with dropout and success rates need careful consideration before a carte blanche approach is taken. 

But the answer to solving these issues cannot be to simply “do like the Conservatives did”.

In the schools world, Labour has committed to its election promises to review the school curriculum and to increase access to work experience. Careers education could also become hyper-local with greater devolution if the mayors get their way. 

All of that means young people should have choices. No one is arguing T Levels shouldn’t be a valid and aspirational choice for school leavers. But qualifications are just one piece of the puzzle. When it comes to choosing what to do post-16, schools and colleges must be able to access qualifications that suit the needs of students. 

Lord Sainsbury’s report today glossed over the needs of students who need to work alongside their post-16 studies, as well as those pursuing a career not covered by T Levels. There are valid and legitimate reasons why a T Level isn’t attractive to some young people, in the same way that other qualifications also have their pros and cons.

Keeping choices open isn’t about protecting vested interests as Lord Sainsbury’s report alleges. It is about having an offer that reflects the real priorities and demands of students.

I would therefore add to Bridget Phillipson’s growing inbox with a call to commit to a pause and review, and to explore with the sector how we can bring all these pieces together to simplify and improve the system. We are close but not yet there. 

At the centre of the system should be Labour’s mission to breaking down barriers and ensuring our education system works for everyone.

Latest education roles from

Science Technician

Science Technician

Richmond Park Academy

View job
Business Lecturer

Business Lecturer

MidKent College

View job
1:1 SEN Learning Support Assistant

1:1 SEN Learning Support Assistant

Ashingdon Primary Academy

View job
Group Director of Human Resources and People Development – Education Training Collective (Etc.)

Group Director of Human Resources and People Development – Education Training Collective (Etc.)

FEA

View job
Digital Learning Technologist Apprentice – Level 5

Digital Learning Technologist Apprentice – Level 5

Westminster Adult Education Service

View job
Head of Langdon College (London)

Head of Langdon College (London)

Kisharon Langdon

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Politics

King’s Speech 2024: What’s in it for FE and skills?

How Labour's first raft of new laws on devolution, teachers and employments rights could impact FE providers

Shane Chowen

King's speech, Politics, Skills reform

King’s speech: Government to shift powers from IfATE to ‘Skills England’

A Skills England bill will also involve apprenticeship levy reform role

Billy Camden

Politics

Jacqui Smith: 10 facts about the new skills, FE and HE minister

Roles have not been officially announced, but Smith confirmed her brief in a recent podcast ahead of a college...

Josh Mellor

Election 2024, Politics

No ‘quick and easy solutions’ to ‘major’ challenges, Phillipson warns education sector

Labour's 6,500 new teachers pledge will apply to colleges, according to a letter from the new education secretary

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *