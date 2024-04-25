ITPs choose small provider reps on AELP board

Bosses of Learn Plus Us and TTE Training have been elected to represent small training providers

Two training provider chief executives have been elected to join the board of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP).

The trade body announced Debbie Gardener, managing director of Learn Plus Us and Nick Smith, chief executive of TTE Training Limited, topped the ballot to fill two board places reserved for small independent training providers.

The pair saw off competition from five other candidates.

Gardiner returns to the AELP board after a nine-year stint that ended in 2022.

She has led Learn Plus Us as managing director since May last year, having previously worked as the provider’s chief commercial officer and, before that, its non-executive chair.

In her nomination statement, she pledged to “champion transparency, collaboration and innovation, striving to address the evolving needs of members”.

“I’m passionate about addressing the inequalities within FE and skills and feel sure that many of you will feel the same,” Gardiner wrote.

Smith has led TTE Training, a small training provider based in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, for 16 years. It offers level 3 apprenticeships in construction, engineering and retail and has been judged ‘outstanding’ twice on his watch.

Outside of TTE Training, Smith chairs the Chartered Management Institute’s west midlands and north west regional board, co-chairs the Cheshire and Warrington Provider Network and is a director of the Northern Skills Network.

Asking for AELP members’ votes, Smith wrote: “I am passionate about educational outcomes for learners, apprentices, employers and obviously providers, particularly for small specialist training providers such as TTE.

“In a time of great change and uncertainty, I believe that the depth and breadth of my education and training experience can add value to the great work that the AELP is doing already on behalf of its members.”

Both new board members begin a four-year term of office immediately.

Ben Rowland, AELP chief executive, said he was “delighted to welcome” the new board members.

“Adding Debbie and Nick to an already experienced board providing oversight of our day-to-day work means AELP will be in an even stronger position to deliver even more for its members across the skills sector.”

Gardiner and Smith are the latest additions to the AELP board following the election of Remit Training’s Sue Pittock and and JTL’s Chris Claydon earlier this year.