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18 June 2026

Inclusion 2.0: New funding, new responsibility

The SEND reforms move inclusion up the agenda for college leaders; here are five ways that these reforms will impact students and staff
Chris Quickfall Guest Contributor

Chief executive, Cognassist

4 min read
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Earlier this month, the DfE published the first funding redistribution mechanism under SEND reform: the inclusive mainstream fund (IMF) for 16-19 providers. In all, £83 million will flow directly to post-16 organisations. But with it comes significantly more responsibility.

I’ve spoken with sector leaders, SEND specialists and civil servants to build a clear picture of how reform is likely to play out. From those conversations, I’ve identified five second-order effects that leaders of educational organisations need to understand. This article names them; My deeper analysis piece, tells you what to do about them.

Effect 1: Five tiers not four

The reform defines four tiers of SEND support: Universal, targeted, targeted plus and specialist. The structure creates an ingenious incentive for leaders to absorb more non-complex needs into their universal offer, reducing the number of learners formally categorised as targeted.

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