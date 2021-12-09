Ian Bauckham made permanent chair of Ofqual

Academy trust boss Ian Bauckham has been appointed as Ofqual’s permanent chair, the exams regulator has announced.

Bauckham, chief executive of the Tenax Schools Trust, has been the organisation’s interim chair for the past year, succeeding Roger Taylor who stepped down last December.

He will begin a three-year term as its permanent chair from next month.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said Bauckham’s “extensive experience” of the education and qualifications system “means he is the ideal person to guide Ofqual through the critical work ahead”.