‘Heart-break’ as Qube Learning ceases trading

Qube Learning, one of the biggest training providers in England, has suddenly ceased trading.

Owner Claire Whichello informed more than 200 staff of the “heart-breaking” decision to close today, which will affect around 3,500 learners who are mostly apprentices.

In an email to staff, seen by FE Week, she said that “increased competition in the apprenticeship market, challenges regarding stagnant funding bands, uncertainty around adult education budget contracts and the expected expiry of our traineeship contracts has meant there is too much uncertainty for the business to continue”.

The decision comes just days after the Department for Education ended the provider’s HGV skills bootcamp contract.

It is unclear how big a part this contract termination played in Qube’s decision to cease trading.

The company’s latest accounts are for the year ending December 31, 2021 and show a £10.9 million turnover but a loss of £590,000 compared to a profit of £744,000 the year before.

Qube holds Education and Skills Funding Agency contracts worth £3.1 million in 2022/23 for adult education, traineeships and non-levy apprenticeships. The provider’s levy-funded contracts for this year are not yet known but in 2020/21 – the latest available data – it earned £7 million worth.

In December 2022 Ofsted published a report that downgraded Qube from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.

The provider was incorporated in 1994 and has been one of the largest independent training providers for many years.

Whichello told staff today: “On behalf of all the directors, I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to every single colleague for your dedication, loyalty, professionalism and hard work. This is a heart-breaking decision to have made, but please do not lose sight of the contribution and positive impact you have made to so many students over the years.”

The company has been approached for further comment.