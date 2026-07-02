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3 July 2026

Investigation

‘Gold-standard’ T Levels still rarely lead to top universities

Analysis reveals only a small rise in offer rate over the last four years

Anviksha Patel

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T Level students are only marginally more likely to gain a university place than the first cohort four years ago, and still struggle to enter the top Russell Group institutions.

FE Week analysis of data from 85 universities shows 70 per cent of T Level applications resulted in an offer for last September, up from 67 per cent for the first cohort who applied to enter university in the 2022-23 academic year.

Closer analysis reveals only 32 per cent of applications to Russell Group universities resulted in an offer, up from 23 per cent in 2022.

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