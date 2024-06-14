Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Election 2024

Gaps remain in Labour’s plans to fill shortages and spread opportunity

Labour’s manifesto gives further education grounds for optimism, but the sector will need more than warm words and big ambitions

Labour’s manifesto gives further education grounds for optimism, but the sector will need more than warm words and big ambitions

Carl Cullinane

Director of research and policy, Sutton Trust

14 Jun 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Notable in Sir Keir Starmer’s speech launching the Labour manifesto today was a lack of clear headlines on education. Though with polling showing education is not high on the public’s list of priorities for change, it was never going to get top billing.

It should nevertheless be welcomed that among the Labour’s five missions is ‘breaking down to the barriers to opportunity’. Under this heading, last year they announced an ambitious target to reduce intergenerational income persistence to Scandinavian levels – or in other words, improve social mobility.

To achieve this, they will have to go way beyond the policies set out in their manifesto – if and when there is headroom in public spending. And the further education sector will need to play a key role in any transformative plan to spread opportunity.

There were positive words in Starmer’s speech for further education, and a promise to transform FE colleges into specialist Technical Excellence Colleges.

Much of Labour’s broader narrative on growth has encouragingly focused on skills and jobs for the future. However, without tangible details on funding and how these ambitions will be met, this feels like an extension of the ‘parity of esteem’ conversation which has delivered little for the sector over the past two decades.

The establishment of a new body in ‘Skills England’ and plans to tie skills into broader industrial strategy have clear potential. But it is vital that the new body considers young people as a distinct group as well as adult learners, and that its work specifically considers barriers to training opportunities for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Devolving decision making to local areas in terms of skills needs has potential to genuinely help to level up skills across the country, but whether it has a positive effect, and where, will depend on implementation.

The promise to change the apprenticeship levy into a Growth and Skills Levy has been telegraphed since last year. While employers will no doubt appreciate the flexibility, it is absolutely vital that this does not come at the expense of high-quality apprenticeship provision that gives young people a qualification that has wider currency beyond the immediate needs of the employer.

They will have to go way beyond these policies

There is a significant danger that the levy backslides further into focusing on employers’ internal learning and development needs rather than funding a national apprenticeship offer that meets the broader skills demands of the economy and provides high quality alternatives for the 50 per cent of the population who don’t attend higher education.

Ringfencing will be necessary to protect the broader social goals of the apprenticeship programme.

While the manifesto points out the reduction in apprenticeship starts in recent years, the cannibalisation of the levy for other types of training may serve to worsen that trend. Increasing apprenticeship starts for young people will require investment, as well as a combination of carrots and sticks for employers.

The Sutton Trust has outlined a series of such options, including ringfencing a portion of the levy for young people, and extending subsidies to employers to create new opportunities.

Nonetheless, the acknowledgement of the importance of pre-apprenticeship skills is a positive one. An expanded traineeship programme has significant potential to widen access pathways into apprenticeships.

Labour are right to identify good teaching as the best thing you can offer a child to boost their chances in life. But it will be important that reforms to improve the status, pay and professional development of teachers also extends to post-16 settings.

Disappointingly, there was no mention of extending Pupil Premium funding to post-16. Socio-economic disadvantage doesn’t stop at 16, so there is no reason that dedicated funding should either.

The Sutton Trust’s manifesto of costed policies proposes an extension of the scheme. This would give sixth forms and colleges (particularly those supporting the most disadvantaged communities) targeted funding to boost learning, including targeted programmes such as tutoring, attendance interventions and staff development.

There is room for some optimism on today’s evidence. However, if we want further education to truly deliver on the promise of filling skills gaps and providing quality routes for young people into the workplace, the sector is going to need much more than warm words.

Latest education roles from

Engineering Technician / Instructor

Engineering Technician / Instructor

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Lecturer in Foundation Studies

Lecturer in Foundation Studies

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Cover Supervisor

Cover Supervisor

Shireland Collegiate Academy

View job
Lecturer B – Mechanical and Maintenance Engineering

Lecturer B – Mechanical and Maintenance Engineering

Bolton College

View job
Estates Assistant 2

Estates Assistant 2

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Apprentice Development Leader

Apprentice Development Leader

GP Strategies

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A new chapter in education protection!

Gallagher is a specialist in the Further Education sector, working with over 75% of Further Education colleges in the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Pearson is planting the seed for sustainability talent with new HTQ

Sustainability is rapidly becoming a key organisational goal for many businesses looking to make a difference in society, the...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024, Skills reform
Exclusive

AoC publishes ‘blueprint’ for new skills quango

It comes as Labour confirms plans to introduce a new body called 'Skills England'

Billy Camden

Election 2024

Labour manifesto 2024: The FE pledges

Party will 'better integrate' further and higher education in a new strategy for post-16 education if it wins on...

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, Election 2024

Election 2024: Apprenticeships top of education priority list

But poll suggests support for Conservative and Labour plans for apprenticeships have limited backing

Josh Mellor

Election 2024

Conservatives manifesto 2024: The FE pledges

Party confirms plans for 100k more apprenticeships, the new ABS, and a national service at the expense of the...

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *