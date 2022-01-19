Face masks in classrooms mandate to go tomorrow

DfE to 'shortly' remove guidance on use in communal areas too, PM says

DfE to 'shortly' remove guidance on use in communal areas too, PM says

The government will lift its recommendation that masks be worn in secondary school, college and training provider classrooms from tomorrow, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister added that the Department for Education would “shortly remove national guidance on their use in communal areas”.

The recommendation for face masks in classrooms was brought back in early January, while masks have been recommended in communal areas since late November.

Johnson addressed MPs today following a cabinet meeting this morning where ministers decided to allow plan B regulations put in place to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid to expire.

He said the latest Office for National Statistics data showed infections were “falling”, and while they were “likely to continue rising” in some places including primary schools, “our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally”.

“From tomorrow we will no longer require face masks in the classroom, and the Department for Education will shortly remove national guidance on their use in communal areas,” he told the House of Commons.

Measures requiring self-isolation for those who test positive will remain in place, but Johnson said there would “soon come a time when we can remove the legal requirement to self-isolate altogether”.

He said self-isolation regulations were due to expire on March 24 “at which point I very much expect not to renew them”. He added that “were the data to allow I would like to seek a vote in this House to bring that date forwards”.