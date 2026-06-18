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18 June 2026

Esports taught us the real lesson about curriculum innovation

Why launching an esports course was never just about gaming
Dawn Buttle Guest Contributor

Assistant principal - study programmes, London South East Colleges

4 min read
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At London South East Colleges, one of our recent curriculum innovations has been the introduction of esports. When we launched this course in 2022, we knew young people were highly engaged in gaming and digital culture. However, turning that interest into a meaningful curriculum with clear progression opportunities was another matter.

One of the earliest lessons we learned was that successful curriculum innovation requires a comprehensive approach that extends well beyond the introduction of a new qualification.

Initially, recruitment was slow and this was partly due to us not having the right person to lead and champion the provision. The turning point came when we recruited someone with genuine industry experience who was willing to train as a teacher while helping to shape the programme.

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