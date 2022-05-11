Home Latest news from FE Week
Apprenticeships

ESFA buckles to sector pressure on ‘unfair’ apprenticeship drop-out rule

A threshold for withdrawals that triggers 'enhanced monitoring' has been significantly increased

11 May 2022, 11:48

A controversial threshold that triggers “enhanced monitoring” of apprenticeship providers if they have more than 100 withdrawals has been significantly increased following sector outcry.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency published a new apprenticeship accountability framework for 2021/22 earlier this year, which sets out the quality indicators that providers will be measured against.

The original version stated that providers would be placed in a ‘needs improvement’ category and become subject to “enhanced monitoring” when the number of apprentices in a cohort are past their planned end-dates, on breaks in learning or have withdrawn is more than 15 per cent or “greater than 100”.

Large providers that spoke to FE Week hit out at the rule at the time, warning that they would be “disproportionately penalised”.

Version 2 of the framework has been published today and shows the ESFA has given in to the pressure and increased the threshold to “greater than 250”.

The enhanced monitoring definition has stayed the same and could include management conversations with government officials, the development of “improvement plans” and potential referrals to Ofsted.

The framework came into effect from April 1.

