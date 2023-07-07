Engineering training provider scoops another ‘outstanding’

An engineering-specialist training provider has been graded ‘outstanding’ for the second time in six years by Ofsted.

Cheshire-based firm TTE Training retained the top rating in a report published today that praised a “highly ambitious curriculum” which enables learners to be “prepared exceptionally well for working in a highly regulated industry”.

The apprentices themselves are “highly motivated to achieve and are committed to their studies”, inspectors found.

At the time of the inspection in May, the provider had 163 apprentices enrolled on apprenticeship standards, with most of them on level 3 courses. Twenty other learners were on an engineering study programme.

TTE Training was last inspected in 2017 when it also received top Ofsted marks.

Nick Smith, chief executive of TTE Training, told FE Week he was “immensely proud” of everything TTE has achieved since it launched 30 years ago.

“I also feel privileged to lead an organisation which continues to make a vital contribution to the UK’s manufacturing sector generally, and to engineering skills development in the North of England in particular,” he added.

Today’s inspection report explains that apprentices “develop substantial new knowledge and skills beyond the apprenticeship standard”.

The apprentices also have access to a range of activities that “extend beyond their apprenticeship” including leadership, resilience and team working skills, while the learners also have access to young leadership qualifications.

Extensive industry experience

Tutors at TTE were praised for “carefully” monitoring learners and apprentices’ progress, via monthly progress reviews and mentor sessions. Support is also provided when learners fall behind, meaning “almost all apprentices and learners” complete their training and get their qualification.

The staff also have “extensive industry experience which they use exceptionally well to explain key engineering concepts”.

TTE Training offers “ongoing careers advice” meaning that they are aware of all the opportunities open to them and can make “informed decisions” on their future.

The leaders further use a “range of information” to monitor and improve the quality of the education and then quickly make changes to improve the standard.

‘Relentless’ focus on safeguarding

Ofsted also said TTE Training has “effective” safeguarding arrangements, and that they push “relentless[ly]” for safe working practices in the engineering sector.

They respond quickly to any concerns meaning that apprentices are supported and can continue with their studies.

Staff also get regular training on topics such as mental health awareness and the risk of sexual assault, while the learners are “confident” any issues they raise are taken seriously and dealt with swiftly.