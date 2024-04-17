Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

East Coast College names new principal

Several changes to the college's board have also been made following sudden departure of previous boss Stuart Rimmer

Several changes to the college's board have also been made following sudden departure of previous boss Stuart Rimmer

17 Apr 2024, 15:55

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

East Coast College has announced a familiar face as its new permanent principal.

Paul Padda (pictured), who has worked at the college for over a decade, has taken up the post after doing the role on an interim basis since January.

He replaces Stuart Rimmer, who suddenly quit as principal on December 31 after 10 years in post.

There have also been recent changes to East Coast College’s board, with several members leaving earlier than planned and four new governors being appointed this month.

David Blake, chair of East Coast College, said: “Paul has many years of experience working in the further education sector and we are extremely pleased to have him leading our college. Paul was appointed following a robust appointment process that included panels of staff, students and stakeholders, followed by a final governor interview in which Paul’s passion for the college and education shone through.

“The board and I are looking forward to working with Paul to develop and improve our amazing college for the good of our staff, students, employers and community.”

Before joining what was then Great Yarmouth College in 2013, Padda worked at South and City College Birmingham as assistant director for business and IT.

At East Coast College, Padda has been a programme manager, director for integrated learning and deputy principal for curriculum, quality and learner experience.

The college said he “consistently helped to improve standards of teaching, learning and outcomes for students” across the college’s Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and sixth-form campuses. 

His leadership was also “fundamental” in the college receiving a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Padda said: “I am honoured and thrilled to have been appointed as principal and CEO for East Coast College. I’ve had the privilege of working at the college since 2013 having held a number of different posts, and every day I am amazed by the work our college does for our students and our communities, delivering better opportunities as an inclusive organisation. I am excited to continue working and developing our college.”

More from this theme

Colleges

AoC calls for new skills body and awarding powers for colleges

The AoC's proposal appears to echo Labour’s pledge to set up Skills England, a “taskforce” which would ensure accountability...

Josh Mellor

Colleges

Lecturer wins £44k payout after five-year safety row with college group

Employment tribunal orders Capital City College Group to pay former lecturer who complained about workshop flooding

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Long read
Long read

Resilient Ricketts: How Brooklands was saved from going broke

The story of a college's fight for survival after a subcontracting scandal left it on the brink of insolvency

Billy Camden

Colleges, Pay

Unions demand 10% FE staff pay rise in 2024/25

Negotiations for pay deal begin in May

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, SEND

SEND colleges slam ‘unwieldy’ English and maths resit reforms

Dropouts likely to increase and stress made worse for vulnerable learners, leaders warn

Anviksha Patel

ABS, Colleges, Skills reform

‘Clunky’ Advanced British Standard risks ‘blunt choice’ for students, leaders warn

Ministers accused of 'putting the cart before the horse' with 16-19 reform plans

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *