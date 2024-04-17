East Coast College names new principal

Several changes to the college's board have also been made following sudden departure of previous boss Stuart Rimmer

East Coast College has announced a familiar face as its new permanent principal.

Paul Padda (pictured), who has worked at the college for over a decade, has taken up the post after doing the role on an interim basis since January.

He replaces Stuart Rimmer, who suddenly quit as principal on December 31 after 10 years in post.

There have also been recent changes to East Coast College’s board, with several members leaving earlier than planned and four new governors being appointed this month.

David Blake, chair of East Coast College, said: “Paul has many years of experience working in the further education sector and we are extremely pleased to have him leading our college. Paul was appointed following a robust appointment process that included panels of staff, students and stakeholders, followed by a final governor interview in which Paul’s passion for the college and education shone through.

“The board and I are looking forward to working with Paul to develop and improve our amazing college for the good of our staff, students, employers and community.”

Before joining what was then Great Yarmouth College in 2013, Padda worked at South and City College Birmingham as assistant director for business and IT.

At East Coast College, Padda has been a programme manager, director for integrated learning and deputy principal for curriculum, quality and learner experience.

The college said he “consistently helped to improve standards of teaching, learning and outcomes for students” across the college’s Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and sixth-form campuses.

His leadership was also “fundamental” in the college receiving a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Padda said: “I am honoured and thrilled to have been appointed as principal and CEO for East Coast College. I’ve had the privilege of working at the college since 2013 having held a number of different posts, and every day I am amazed by the work our college does for our students and our communities, delivering better opportunities as an inclusive organisation. I am excited to continue working and developing our college.”