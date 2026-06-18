Skip to content
18 June 2026

Day in the life: ‘No young person is bad – you just have to listen to them’

Jazz Sidhu, student experience coordinator at West Thames College, reveals how she draws on her experience as a West Thames student to run the college's events and services

Jessica Hill

More from this author
10 min read
|
‘No young person is bad – you just have to listen to them’

Jazz Sidhu, student experience coordinator at West Thames College

See comments

After surviving cancer, West Thames College’s senior student experience coordinator Jazz Sidhu returned to the job she loves with a renewed sense of purpose.  From organising sports days, fairs and cultural celebrations, to mentoring vulnerable learners, she spends her days making sure their college is about so much more than classroom learning.

She explains what a typical day looks like for her.

5.45am

I start my day with prayers of gratitude because I’m very thankful to be here living the life that I do. I’m Sikh, but they’re not necessarily Sikh prayers – they’re simply a way of saying thank you.

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Colleges Long read

No Comments

More from this topic

Extra help for more students on Turing’s final trips

DfE lifts deprived-household income bar before scheme is replaced by Erasmus+
4h | Colleges

Employers’ contributions to teachers’ pensions ‘very likely’ to reduce – minister

Jacqui Smith says 'considerable reduction' to employer payments could follow a revaluation of the scheme
2d | Colleges

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

£3m in bonuses for C&G bosses? It doesn’t add up
9m | Awarding

Extra help for more students on Turing’s final trips
4h | Colleges

Exclusive

College staff face zero pay rise warning
8m | FE workforce

Union stands down after City & Guilds offshoring assurances
8h | Awarding

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Director of Finance
2w Barnet and Southgate College

Deputy Head of School – Construction and Motor Vehicle/Motorcycle
2 Apr 2026 Carshalton College

Teacher of Vocational Graphics
2 Apr 2026 Runshaw College

Maths & Digital Skills Teacher
2 Apr 2026 Novus

Sponsored

Browse more news

City & Guild Foundation starts own probe into PeopleCert deal

10h | Awarding

Ringfencing post-16 SEND funding not ‘right approach’, says DfE

1d | Inclusion

Revealed: The 99 winners of silver Pearson National Teaching Awards

1d | FE workforce

Employers’ contributions to teachers’ pensions ‘very likely’ to reduce – minister

2d | Colleges

College free meals rate lifted after backlash

3d | Colleges