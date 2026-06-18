After surviving cancer, West Thames College’s senior student experience coordinator Jazz Sidhu returned to the job she loves with a renewed sense of purpose. From organising sports days, fairs and cultural celebrations, to mentoring vulnerable learners, she spends her days making sure their college is about so much more than classroom learning.

She explains what a typical day looks like for her.

5.45am

I start my day with prayers of gratitude because I’m very thankful to be here living the life that I do. I’m Sikh, but they’re not necessarily Sikh prayers – they’re simply a way of saying thank you.