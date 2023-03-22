College confirms campus to remain closed until the end of term as arrangements for exams to be made

A Brighton college has apologised to students after “emergency maintenance work” forced its main campus to suddenly close for the remainder of term and switch to online learning instead.

Brighton Metropolitan College closed its Central Brighton (Pelham) campus today, telling students the closure will remain in place until the end of term, Friday next week.

Students due to be taught at the campus have been told their lessons will be delivered remotely. Exams are also set to be disrupted.

According to the college, work is due to start shortly on the second phase of the campus’ development.

“Ahead of this project commencing, we have been required to undertake some emergency maintenance work which is impacting on the site entrance and means the site cannot remain in standard operation until the rectification work is complete,” a statement on its website said.

“We know exams are scheduled during the temporary closure period, and the exams team are working with curriculum staff on rescheduling or relocating any exams due to take place at Pelham during the temporary closure.

“We would like to apologise for the disruption this will cause, and we thank you for your understanding.”

The college confirmed all lessons due to take place at the Pelham campus will be delivered online until the end of the day on Friday March 31, asking staff to move to remote learning “wherever practicable” by Monday next week.

It said that individual curriculum teams may also ”establish specific arrangements at other locations for access to specific facilities,” which will be communicated to students.

The college’s east campus remains open as normal.

The college breaks for Easter at the end of next week, returning on Monday, April 17, where students should be back on campus as normal.

The college merged with Chichester College Group in August last year, and was due to begin the second phase of revamp work this month.

In February, the college said that work is to full re-clad and re-glaze Pelham Tower, funded by the Department for Education, and due to last around 18 months.