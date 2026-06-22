Skip to content
24 June 2026

City College Norwich CEO to step down

Jerry White plans to move into a role with the AoC in September

Josh Mellor

More from this author
2 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

City College Norwich’s principal Jerry White will step down this summer.

White, who has led the Norfolk college group since 2022, will move to a role supporting colleges to engage with SEND reform at the Association of Colleges (AoC) from September.

In an announcement today, the college said future leadership arrangements will be published “in due course” and that governors “will now begin” recruiting White’s successor.

White said it has been the “greatest honour” of his professional life to serve the college and the Norfolk community, but that the time was right to “pass on the baton”.

“I am confident that the college is in a strong position – financially and academically – and ready for its next chapter under new leadership,” he added.

White’s leaving date has been set for August 31. He joined the college from Norfolk County Council’s adult education service in 2009 and replaced Corrienne Peasgood as principal and CEO in 2022.

The college, which has three campuses, taught about 9,000 students in the 2024-25 academic year and retained its ‘good’ overall Ofsted grade in 2024.

Its accounts for 2024-25 also show a surplus of £615,000 before pension scheme actuarial losses, on an income of about £64 million.

Marcus Bailey, chair of the college group’s board, said: “On behalf of the board and communities we serve, I want to thank Jerry for his dedication and commitment to our young people, adult learners and the wider population of Norfolk.

“He leaves the college ready for its next chapter, and we shall be grateful for his leadership over the past 17 years. We wish him well for his next endeavours.”

Share

Explore more on these topics

Colleges

No Comments

More from this topic

Extra help for more students on Turing’s final trips

DfE lifts deprived-household income bar before scheme is replaced by Erasmus+
5d | Colleges

Day in the life: ‘No young person is bad – you just have to listen to them’

Jazz Sidhu, student experience coordinator at West Thames College, reveals how she draws on her experience ...
5d | Colleges

Recent articles in news

DWP considers changing 30/70 funding split for larger apprenticeship units
16h

‘Not the end of the road’ for apprenticeship funding restrictions, minister suggests
19h

Ofsted’s FE chief ‘confident’ more ITPs will secure elusive exceptional grade
1d

Apprenticeship funding band review ordered by skills minister
1d

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Director of Finance
3w Barnet and Southgate College

Deputy Head of School – Construction and Motor Vehicle/Motorcycle
2 Apr 2026 Carshalton College

Teacher of Vocational Graphics
2 Apr 2026 Runshaw College

Maths & Digital Skills Teacher
2 Apr 2026 Novus

Sponsored

Browse more news

What would Andy Burnham in Number 10 mean for FE?

5d | Politics

£3m in bonuses for C&G bosses? It doesn’t add up

5d | Awarding

Extra help for more students on Turing’s final trips

5d | Colleges

Exclusive

College staff face zero pay rise warning

5d | FE workforce

Day in the life: ‘No young person is bad – you just have to listen to them’

5d | Colleges