City College Norwich CEO to step down

Become a member to listen to this article

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

City College Norwich’s principal Jerry White will step down this summer.

White, who has led the Norfolk college group since 2022, will move to a role supporting colleges to engage with SEND reform at the Association of Colleges (AoC) from September.

In an announcement today, the college said future leadership arrangements will be published “in due course” and that governors “will now begin” recruiting White’s successor.

White said it has been the “greatest honour” of his professional life to serve the college and the Norfolk community, but that the time was right to “pass on the baton”.

“I am confident that the college is in a strong position – financially and academically – and ready for its next chapter under new leadership,” he added.

White’s leaving date has been set for August 31. He joined the college from Norfolk County Council’s adult education service in 2009 and replaced Corrienne Peasgood as principal and CEO in 2022.

The college, which has three campuses, taught about 9,000 students in the 2024-25 academic year and retained its ‘good’ overall Ofsted grade in 2024.

Its accounts for 2024-25 also show a surplus of £615,000 before pension scheme actuarial losses, on an income of about £64 million.

Marcus Bailey, chair of the college group’s board, said: “On behalf of the board and communities we serve, I want to thank Jerry for his dedication and commitment to our young people, adult learners and the wider population of Norfolk.

“He leaves the college ready for its next chapter, and we shall be grateful for his leadership over the past 17 years. We wish him well for his next endeavours.”