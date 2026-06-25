‘Bradford’s proper sexy’: The honey badger who transformed a college

“Bradford’s proper sexy”, says Bradford College CEO Chris Webb. “Everyone wants to come to Bradford. But when I first arrived here in 2019, no one did.”

In a city with one of the highest rates of universal credit claims in the country, the college has drawn visits from both Charlie Mayfield and Alan Milburn while researching their respective reports on getting more people into work.

But the city is also basking in the afterglow of its year as UK City of Culture 2025, and the college is cultivating a reputation of its own for innovation and creative thinking.