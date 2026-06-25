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26 June 2026

‘Bradford’s proper sexy’: The honey badger who transformed a college

Channelling the ferocity of Bradford College’s honey badger, CEO Chris Webb and his team reveal how they’re meeting the needs of a growing youth population that needs every opportunity for success

Jessica Hill

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“Bradford’s proper sexy”, says Bradford College CEO Chris Webb. “Everyone wants to come to Bradford. But when I first arrived here in 2019, no one did.”

In a city with one of the highest rates of universal credit claims in the country, the college has drawn visits from both Charlie Mayfield and Alan Milburn while researching their respective reports on getting more people into work.

But the city is also basking in the afterglow of its year as UK City of Culture 2025, and the college is cultivating a reputation of its own for innovation and creative thinking.

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