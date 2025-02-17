Apprenticeships behind bars follows open jail failure

Higher-security jails are testing a new apprenticeship model after a scheme run in open prisons failed, FE Week can reveal.

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information request shows the open prison scheme had just 10 prisoner apprentices since its launch in September 2022.

Officials had aimed to recruit 300 prisoners from England’s 13 open prisons by 2025, meaning the target was missed by 97 per cent.

To boost take-up, the government is now trialling apprenticeships with inmates nearing release in closed prisons, with the work element of the training kept within prison walls.

The qualifications will be completed once the inmate is released.

The MoJ told FE Week that closed prison apprentices are paid £4 per week as directed by the prisoner rates of pay. Meanwhile, prisoners in open prisons allowed to do their apprenticeship on day release are paid the minimum apprentice wage which starts at £6.40 an hour.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “Getting former offenders into stable work helps cut crime and makes our streets safer. That’s why we are committed to expanding apprenticeship opportunities and are working with employers to increase participation and steer even more offenders away from a life of crime.”

But experts say serious reform in the prison estate is needed for the scheme to succeed.

Jon Collins, chief executive of the Prison Education Trust, said: “Enabling people to successfully complete an apprenticeship in overcrowded and understaffed prisons will have been a real challenge.

“But apprenticeships have the potential to provide a route into sustainable employment and to reduce reoffending, so prisons should make every effort to increase the number of people accessing them and provide the consistent support needed to complete them.”

Prison overcrowding

The government amended the law in 2022 to help prisoners access paid work outside of prison as they near the end of their sentences.

In its first year, the scheme was offered in a small number of open prisons to 100 prisoners eligible for release on temporary licence. Apprenticeships included level 2 supply chain warehouse operative and level 2 production chef standards.

Since early 2024, the MoJ has tested the model in the full open estate, consisting of 13 open prisons that can hold over 6,000 men, and more recently in two unnamed closed prisons.

It is also working with New Futures Network, a specialist branch of HM Prison and Probation Service, that connects prisons with employers to fill vacancies.

The government said it was considering shorter duration and foundation apprenticeships to assess their suitability for prisoners and maximise uptake.

Novus and Total People, part of LTE Group, were the first providers involved in the pilot in open prisons, which resulted in two Novus apprenticeship completions in hospitality. Both are involved in this second pilot.

In recently submitted evidence to the justice committee on an inquiry into prisoner reoffending, Novus said prison apprenticeships were an example of best practice in promoting rehabilitation.

“We have overcome early challenges as the programme developed, and are keen to expand this provision,” the evidence said.

Peter Cox, managing director of Novus, said: “Novus’ priority is to support as many prisoners as possible into sustained employment upon release to help reduce reoffending and drive economic growth, and we work with dozens of employers across the country to find work placements and opportunities for learners.”

Heather Akehurst, chief executive of Open Awards, which offers Access to HE diplomas in prisons, echoed Collins’ concerns.

“Prisoners get moved between prisons at very short notice due to overcrowding and particular tensions within settings,” she warned.

“One of the first things that gets lost is prison education, because it is easier to say, ‘No, we’re not going to move them to the training wing today, and we’re not going to supervise’.”

“I think this [scheme] should keep going,” Akehurst added. “I think you’re going to see a big drive in education including apprenticeships, but you’re going to have to fix the prison estate first, so the drive is possibly 18 months behind.”